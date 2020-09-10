Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today announced that its subsidiary Vicon has been awarded an approximately $500,000 contract from a major Pacific Northwest school district for its V1100 series Thermal Body Temperature Measurement Camera.



Vicon is a designer and manufacturer of video surveillance software, access control software and hardware and cameras. Vicon’s Thermal Body Temperature Measurement Camera is designed to detect elevated skin temperature to accurately screen access points in buildings and public areas. The thermal camera provides contactless body temperature detection for individuals or multiple people with an accuracy of ±0.54° F.

The dual-spectrum cameras will be installed in several of the districts’ schools to alert operators to critical events, such as a high temperature detection or individuals without a mask, and provide a snapshot so operators can quickly and easily identify the individual for further screening and verification. The details of the customer were not provided due to confidentiality agreements in place. The Company expects to fulfill this order in the current quarter.

“As businesses, schools and offices begin to reopen after the COVID-19 crisis, it’s critical to safeguard employees, students and businesses,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We are privileged to be partnering with a technology-forward school district and awarded this first of its kind contract for our thermal cameras in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The cameras will help the schools identify at-risk individuals before they interact with students, teachers and staff. We believe this use of our technology will be a crucial factor in the ongoing detection and mitigation efforts for the coronavirus and future epidemics, and be a strong growth driver to our core business.”

Vicon’s Thermal Body Temperature Measurement Camera is designed for a wide range of applications including offices and multi-tenant buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and extended care facilities, airports and transportation depots, correctional facilities and retail establishments. To learn more about the Thermal Sensor model series cameras visit www.vicon-security.com/lp/thermal-body-cam or view a video demonstration of the camera on YouTube .

