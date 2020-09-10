New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961196/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Toilet Rolls Packaging Lines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$146.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kitchen Rolls Packaging Lines segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Tissue Paper Packaging Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Tissue Fold Packaging Lines Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Tissue Fold Packaging Lines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Toilet Rolls Packaging Lines (System Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Toilet Rolls Packaging Lines (System Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Toilet Rolls Packaging Lines (System Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Kitchen Rolls Packaging Lines (System Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Kitchen Rolls Packaging Lines (System Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Kitchen Rolls Packaging Lines (System Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Tissue Fold Packaging Lines (System Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Tissue Fold Packaging Lines (System Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Tissue Fold Packaging Lines (System Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Standalone systems (System Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Standalone systems (System Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Standalone systems (System Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Fully Automatic (Operation Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Fully Automatic (Operation Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Fully Automatic (Operation Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Semi-Automatic (Operation Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Semi-Automatic (Operation Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Semi-Automatic (Operation Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
