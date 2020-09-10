EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced key takeaways from a recent webinar, where Dr. John L. Jefferies discussed the use of precision medicine for the treatment of fluid overload in heart failure (HF) patients, including alternatives to diuretics, such as ultrafiltration using the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system.



Clinically important observations made by Dr. Jefferies during the webinar include:

The impact of fluid overload on HF patients is significant. 90% of HF hospitalizations are due to signs and symptoms of fluid overload. 1

Common fluid overload treatment approaches such as diuretics are associated with mixed outcomes and adverse events. Studies have shown 42% of acutely decompensated HF patients either return to the emergency room, are re-hospitalized or die within 60 days of hospital discharge, regardless of diuretic strategy. 2

Ultrafiltration is an effective treatment strategy for patients with HF. When compared to diuretics, there is a 53% reduction in the risk of rehospitalization among HF patients receiving ultrafiltration. 3

The use of ultrafiltration after cardiac surgery has been shown to improve cardiac performance, 4 reduce the duration of assisted ventilation5 and can reduce the need for blood transfusions.6

“Ultrafiltration has continued to demonstrate efficacy in various clinical settings, and heart failure is a significant area where Aquadex™ has proven to be advantageous in the delivery of effective patient care,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “Dr. Jefferies’ experience provides valuable insights for heart failure clinicians and beyond. There are many patients who can benefit from ultrafiltration therapy and this educational webinar helps to ensure providers are equipped with knowledge of various treatment options for fluid overloaded patients.”

Dr. Jefferies also discussed Aquadex-specific considerations and recommendations in regard to venous access, anticoagulation, ultrafiltration rate and Hematocrit (HCT) and SV02 monitoring. Access this information and a white paper analysis by watching the webinar replay available on the company website and on CHF Solutions’ YouTube page. Dr. Jefferies’ presentation will be a part of the company’s offerings at the 24th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society October 3-5, 2020.

Dr. Jefferies serves as Director of the Methodist University of Tennessee Cardiovascular Institute. He is a Professor of Pediatric Cardiology, Professor of Preventive Medicine, and a Research Member of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Dr. Jefferies has published 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts and is the Lead Editor for two widely acclaimed textbooks.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the treatment of fluid overload in patients with acute heart failure. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our expectations regarding the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

