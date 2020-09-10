According to the instructions for the nomination committee of Orkla ASA (“Orkla”), shareholder-elected board members are required to use minimum 1/3 of their gross board fee to purchase shares in Orkla, until they own shares in Orkla with a value equivalent to two times their gross board fee. On this basis, the following board members have purchased shares in Orkla on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 10 September 2020:

Peter Agnefjäll, Member of the Board of Orkla ASA, has today, 10 September 2020, bought 6,000 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 91,15 per share. Following this transaction, Agnefjäll and related parties own 20,000 shares in Orkla.

Anna Mossberg, Member of the Board of Orkla ASA, has today, 10 September 2020, bought 1,793 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 90.96 per share and 241 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 90.94 per share. Following this transaction, Mossberg and related parties own 2,034 shares in Orkla.

Anders Kristiansen, Member of the Board of Orkla ASA, has today, 10 September 2020, bought 10,900 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 91.56 per share. Following this transaction, Kristiansen and related parties own 33,900 shares in Orkla.

