AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The comparative information of revenue for July 2019 has been adjusted due to correction of error, reclassifications and changes in accounting methods. The adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and information for 2020 has not changed.

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 7 months of 2020:

July 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 89.1 million EUR 78.2 million 13,9 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 20.3 million EUR 16.6 million 22,3 % January - July 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 680,0 million EUR 636.1 million 6,9 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 149.4 million EUR 146.5 million 2,0 %

In January – July 2020, Ignitis Group generated revenue of EUR 680.0 million, which is 6,9 % more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 636.1 million). The Group's revenue has increased mainly due to price of power distribution service, which is comprised of power transmission, distribution and public service obligations (PSO) components.

The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group in January - July 2020 was equal to EUR 149.4 million, i.e. 2 % more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 146.5 million). It was mostly the result of the growing value of regulated assets due to investments in the renewal of distribution networks and efficient use of Kruonis PSHP.

*The Company’s preliminary (2020) and actual (2019) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

