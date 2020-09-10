New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tiller Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961195/?utm_source=GNW

A growing number of homeowners are investing in DIY gardening projects. The trend towards outdoor/backyard living with furnished patio, dining area, barbeque kitchens, activity areas like swimming pool, lounge area is creating increased need to maintain gardens and outdoor landscapes. Also, the growing focus on organic foods is resulting in a growing number of consumers developing their own organic vegetable gardens in their backyards. Given that garden spaces increase home value, there is growing interest in planting different types of shrubs, trees, and herbaceous plants in residential yards. In addition, municipalities are stepping up their investments in environmental horticulture to create public gardens and ornamental horticulture to rehabilitate degraded sites. In the hospitality sector, strong emphasis is laid on gardenscapes given the commercial benefits of having gardens. All of these factors are benefiting demand for smaller petrol powered tillers.



In the agricultural sector, opportunities are dictated by growing world population; the rising pressure on food production, productivity and yields; and growing importance of mechanized agricultural technologies against the backdrop of spiraling labor costs and labor shortages.



Benefits offered by mechanization, in this regard, include increase in per man productivity; increased production in the form of higher yield of land per unit of area; lower cost of labor and a parallel reduction in cost of production and food prices; aids in better use of land; helps preserve soil fertility and reduce risk of soil erosion; helps farmers shift from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture; reduces dependence on labor and decouples the industry from labor shortage risks; and higher farm income. While electric tillers are growing in popularity for gardening and landscaping activities, diesel tillers are witnessing strong demand in small agricultural farmlands. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 49.6%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period as the countrys expanding base of wealthy population look for peace in green spaces amidst the hectic bustle of urban life. Increase in the number of luxurious villas and homes with winding garden walkways lined with trees, magnolia, chamomile and begonias, bode well for the sales of garden tillers and cultivators. The countrys progress made in sustainable farming is evident in the profitability of small farmlands. Agricultural projects involving new concepts of sustainability, integrated farming, mechanization and farm management practices implemented by the Chinese government have successfully reached almost 22 million farmers across 40 million hectares of land. The scenario bodes well for powered agricultural/farm tillers in the country.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Tiller Machines Market to Witness Steady Growth

Growing Interest in Gardening as a Hobby Offers Improved

Opportunities

Front-Tine Tillers Dominate the Market

Electric Tillers to Witness Fastest Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Drive Market

Gains

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Focus on Select Key Players



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Population and Rise of Urban Farming Drives Demand

for Tiller Machines

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Increase in Landscaping Activities Spurs Demand

Growing Investments in Smart Farming Benefits Proliferation of

Robotic Tillers

Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of

Robotic Tillers: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide:

(US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Emerging Role of IoT Seeks Modifications in Tiller Machine

Technology

Cordless Tillers Make Gains in Light Duty Gardening Applications

Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for

Transformation in Farming

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Rising Farmworker Wages and Shortage of Labor to Drive the

Demand for Tiller Machines

Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce

for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Average Real Wage for Non-Supervisory Farm Workers (in US$/

hour) in the US for the Years 2010, 2014 and 2018

Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns, Emerging Economies

Drive Market Expansion

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Growing Trend of Renting Tillers

Recent Innovations in the Tiller Machines Market



