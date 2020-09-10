Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market - Canada Industry Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canadian crop protection chemicals market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.3%, during the period of 2020-2025



BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta AG, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm Ltd, and FMC Corporation are the major players in the market.



Agriculture is the most important economic sector in the country. Canada ranks fifth in agricultural exports globally. With the growing population and declining arable land, there has been a growing concern to increase agricultural productivity by preventing damage to crops, which, in turn, is driving the crop protection chemicals market in the country.



Canadian consumers have greater awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides in the food they consume, and this has further spurred the demand for natural alternatives to suppress the pest population. More farmers are now relying on biopesticides for crop protection. Owing to this, biopesticides are likely to witness a faster growth in comparison to synthetic chemicals in the country.



Key Market Trends



Need For Improving Productivity by Limiting the Crop Damage



The demand for pest management products is being driven by the emergence of new pests and diseases, leading to crop loss. Customers are increasingly looking for targeted and effective solutions to improve the yield. Thus, crop protection is a key strategy adopted by farmers to limit crop damage and enhance productivity.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2016, soybeans' yield was 29,557 hg/ha, which decreased to 26,293 hg/ha in 2017 and then amounted to 28,613 hg/ha the next year. This was mainly due to the infestation from two prominent pests namely soybean aphids and two-spotted spider mites (TSSM).



The pest incidence was mitigated through the wide application of pesticides, which helped in retrieving the crops. Additionally, in 2019, BASF launched critical insecticide, Sefina, for use in Canadian soybeans and potatoes. Sefina utilizes a unique mode of action, Group 9D active ingredient Inscali, to quickly halt aphid feeding, reducing production losses and virus transmission.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Chemical Origin

5.1.1 Synthetic

5.1.2 Bio-Based

5.2 Product Type

5.2.1 Insecticides

5.2.2 Fungicides

5.2.3 Herbicide

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Crop Type

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Turf and Ornamentals



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Syngenta

6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Corteva Agriscience

6.3.5 FMC Corporation

6.3.6 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

6.3.7 UPL Limited

6.3.8 Nufarm



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID-19



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toso4c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900