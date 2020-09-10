A fast track to Verizon’s national Distance Learning Program is now available to more than 38 million students1 across 40 states and the District of Columbia

SALEM, Ore., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has expanded its national Distance Learning Program through an agreement with the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to provide reliable and affordable Internet access for up to 1.7 million students across Oregon and Washington.



Under the agreement with ODE, public school districts serving kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) students in Oregon and Washington will be able to purchase discounted service plans for Verizon unlimited 4G LTE Internet access, mobile device management (MDM) and other security solutions required for student use.

“Bridging the digital divide by making sure students have access to devices and connectivity is crucial to fostering equity and excellence for Oregon’s learners during distance learning,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “We’re grateful to business partners for helping create bridges and empowering Oregon’s students.”

“The goal of our national Verizon Distance Learning Program is to provide affordable, reliable Internet access to every student in the U.S. who needs it to continue their education,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Our partnership with the Oregon Department of Education delivers the fastest, easiest way for any public school district in Oregon or Washington to keep students connected to their schools, teachers and each other during the Covid-19 pandemic, no matter their learning environment.”

The ODE partnership is the latest in a series of sponsor-state agreements that include Independent School Districts (ISDs) and stand-alone states that aim to provide every student in the U.S. with a reliable Internet connection, device, compliance and security software, and other education solutions they need during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Verizon Distance Learning Program is available to more than 38 million students in 40 states and the District of Columbia -- including Los Angeles Unified School District and the state of California, Georgia , South Carolina , Oklahoma , Massachusetts and Texas .

Verizon is also helping bridge the digital divide through Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon will help more students than ever stay connected and thrive in today's virtual learning environment by providing 10 million young people with the digital skills training necessary for them to thrive in a modern economy.

Eligible schools will be required to sign an authorized customer agreement in order to purchase from the Oregon Sponsor State Distance Learning Initiative agreement. Schools and school districts interested in learning more can visit the Verizon Distance Learning Information site or call 800-317-3841.

