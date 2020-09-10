Today 15,927 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 39.94 per share.



In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 12,940 own shares at an average price of NOK 133.03 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.

After this transaction, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,491,329. Borregaard owns 395,677 treasury shares representing 0.40% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 10 September 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



