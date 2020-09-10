New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961190/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellular Material, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fibrous Material segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Granular Material Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Granular Material segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961190/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermal Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thermal Insulation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Thermal Insulation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cellular Material (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cellular Material (Material Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cellular Material (Material Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Fibrous Material (Material Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Fibrous Material (Material Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Fibrous Material (Material Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Granular Material (Material Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Granular Material (Material Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Granular Material (Material Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Rigid Foam (Foam) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Rigid Foam (Foam) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Rigid Foam (Foam) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Flexible Foam (Foam) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Flexible Foam (Foam) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Flexible Foam (Foam) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Sprayed Foam (Foam) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Sprayed Foam (Foam) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Sprayed Foam (Foam) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Foams (Foam) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Foams (Foam) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Foams (Foam) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Aerospace & Aviation (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Aerospace & Aviation (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Aerospace & Aviation (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thermal Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Thermal Insulation Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Thermal Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Thermal Insulation Market in the United States by
Foam: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Thermal Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Thermal Insulation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review by
Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 59: Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Thermal Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Thermal Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal
Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 69: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal
Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market by Foam: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Thermal Insulation in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Thermal Insulation Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thermal Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Thermal Insulation Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: European Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: European Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020-2027
Table 86: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Foam: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Thermal Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 89: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 92: French Thermal Insulation Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: French Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Thermal Insulation Market in France by Foam:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: French Thermal Insulation Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 100: German Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: German Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 108: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal
Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Italian Thermal Insulation Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Thermal Insulation Market by Foam:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for Thermal Insulation in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Thermal Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 119: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Insulation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Thermal Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 126: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review by
Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 135: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 136: Thermal Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Thermal Insulation Market in Russia by Foam:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Thermal Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 144: Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020-2027
Table 149: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Foam: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 152: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 155: Thermal Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material
Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Thermal Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Foam:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Australian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 167: Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Thermal Insulation Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 174: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Thermal Insulation Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review by
Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Thermal Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Thermal Insulation Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 183: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 189: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 192: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 194: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share
in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Insulation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 203: Thermal Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 206: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market by Foam:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Latin American Demand for Thermal Insulation in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Thermal Insulation Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 213: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 215: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020-2027
Table 218: Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Foam: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 221: Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 222: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 223: Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Thermal Insulation Market in Brazil by Foam:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 230: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 231: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 232: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 233: Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019
Table 237: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 240: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 242: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Market
Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America
by Foam: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Market
Share Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 249: Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 251: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 254: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the
period 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Historic Market
by Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 258: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 259: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 261: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 262: Iranian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 263: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 264: Iranian Thermal Insulation Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Iranian Market for Thermal Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam for the Period
2020-2027
Table 266: Thermal Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961190/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: