2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellular Material, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fibrous Material segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Granular Material Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Granular Material segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Armacell LLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DowDupont Inc.

Insulcon BV

Isolatek International

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain SA

Thermax Jackets

URSA Insulation SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermal Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermal Insulation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Thermal Insulation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cellular Material (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cellular Material (Material Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cellular Material (Material Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Fibrous Material (Material Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fibrous Material (Material Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fibrous Material (Material Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Granular Material (Material Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Granular Material (Material Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Granular Material (Material Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Rigid Foam (Foam) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Rigid Foam (Foam) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Rigid Foam (Foam) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Flexible Foam (Foam) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Flexible Foam (Foam) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Flexible Foam (Foam) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Sprayed Foam (Foam) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Sprayed Foam (Foam) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Sprayed Foam (Foam) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Foams (Foam) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Other Foams (Foam) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Foams (Foam) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Aerospace & Aviation (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Aerospace & Aviation (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Aerospace & Aviation (End-Use Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 41: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thermal Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: Thermal Insulation Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Thermal Insulation Market in the United States by

Foam: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Thermal Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review by

Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Thermal Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Thermal Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal

Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Japanese Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market by Foam: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Demand for Thermal Insulation in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Thermal Insulation Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thermal Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Thermal Insulation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 80: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: European Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: European Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020-2027



Table 86: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Foam: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Thermal Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 89: Thermal Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 92: French Thermal Insulation Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: French Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Thermal Insulation Market in France by Foam:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Thermal Insulation Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 98: French Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 100: German Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: German Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 108: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 110: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Italian Thermal Insulation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Thermal Insulation Market by Foam:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Demand for Thermal Insulation in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Thermal Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 119: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Insulation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Thermal Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: United Kingdom Thermal Insulation Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 126: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 128: Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review by

Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 135: Spanish Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 136: Thermal Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million

by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Thermal Insulation Market in Russia by Foam:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Thermal Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020-2027



Table 149: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Foam: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 152: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 155: Thermal Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Thermal Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Foam:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Australian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 167: Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 174: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 175: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Thermal Insulation Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review by

Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Thermal Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Thermal Insulation Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 183: Indian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 189: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 192: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 194: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share

in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Insulation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Market in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 203: Thermal Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 206: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market by Foam:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Demand for Thermal Insulation in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Thermal Insulation Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 214: Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 215: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020-2027



Table 218: Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Foam: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 221: Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 223: Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Thermal Insulation Market in Brazil by Foam:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 232: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 233: Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Foam: 2012-2019



Table 237: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Mexican Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 240: Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 242: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America

by Foam: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Foam: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rest of Latin America Thermal Insulation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 248: Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 249: Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 251: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 254: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2012-2019



Table 255: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Foam: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Historic Market

by Foam in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 258: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Foam for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 259: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 261: The Middle East Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 263: Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 264: Iranian Thermal Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Iranian Market for Thermal Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Foam for the Period

2020-2027



Table 266: Thermal Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Foam for the Period 2012-2019



