EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Cities-based RE/MAX Results , the largest and most productive RE/MAX in the country with 40 offices and nearly 1,200 sales executives, announced a new service that delivers to homeowners more selling options. The RE/MAX Results Simple Offer program provides homeowners throughout the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Rochester, Duluth/Superior, Mankato, and western Wisconsin markets the most options to sell their homes.



“Homeowners now have one place to see what iBuyers will offer for their home, or how much they can expect if they list their home on today’s open market – all with the help of a RE/MAX Results Sales Executive,” said Brenda Tushaus, CEO of RE/MAX Results.

“With Simple Offer, RE/MAX Results delivers more selling options to local homeowners. Best of all, a seller will have a RE/MAX Results trusted advisor by their side and make their best choices because they can see their options all in one place for the first time,” she added.

The RE/MAX Results Simple Offer program includes iBuyers "instant” cash offers to buy homes. iBuyers are online real estate investors paying cash to close a home sale quickly. Simple Offer helps homeowners see what it means to sell their home to an iBuyer and sell their home on the open market. After reviewing their selling options, a homeowner can still choose not to sell.

“Homeowners want to see the modern options that are available today,” explained Tushaus. “When they look to sell, we know they want professional help and representation, even when they choose to sell to an iBuyer.”

iBuyer research shows that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among the homeowners who would consider an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a licensed real estate professional.

RE/MAX Results has partnered with zavvie , creator of Offer Optimizer™ Suite, which powers the seller options platforms of leading brokerages across America. zavvie is enabling the modern agent to offer clients all options using technology, data and transparency. zavvie connects real estate agents and their clients to all their selling options with modern online tools that provide current, reliable, and market-specific data. Homeowners can then make more informed decisions with the assistance of a trusted real estate professional.

RE/MAX Results has been a leading Minnesota real estate company for more than 30 years. One of RE/MAX LLC’s largest independently owned franchises, RE/MAX Results continues to rank as a top brokerage nationwide based on closed volume and transactions by reliable industry sources, including Real TRENDS, RISMedia, and Swanepoel.

“RE/MAX Results is an example of how leading brokerages have not been sitting still during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Lane Hornung, CEO and Founder of zavvie. “They have been innovating and preparing for the rebound that is propelling them forward now. As a leader at the forefront of innovation, RE/MAX Results continues to deliver new ways to serve their clients better. RE/MAX Results Simple Offer gives clients more of what they are asking for. Their sales executives continue to raise the bar for how homes are sold throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.”

More details about the RE/MAX Results Simple Offer program are here and on its website at results.net .

About RE/MAX Results

RE/MAX Results operates out of the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Rochester, Duluth/Superior, Mankato and Western Wisconsin markets. Based upon the principles of entrepreneurship and customer service, RE/MAX Results has grown to 40 offices and nearly 1,200 Sales Executives making it the largest and most productive RE/MAX franchise in the United States. For over 30 years, RE/MAX Results has been leading the way with the highest producing sales executives in the country. RE/MAX Results is committed to selecting the most capable people in real estate, providing the best, most streamlined operational infrastructure, management by participation, and the highest standards of professionalism in the industry. For more information, visit www.results.net .

About zavvie

zavvie is a technology company that connects agents and homeowners by providing all selling options: iBuyer, Bridge, and Open Market through Offer Optimizer™, a brokerage solution. zavvie gives top brokerages and agents all they need to thrive by serving their clients in today’s evolving real estate landscape: easy to use tools, technology, training, marketing, and strategy. Discover more at zavvie.com .

