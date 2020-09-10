Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Plastics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the biodegradable plastics market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging & bags, consumer goods, and agriculture & horticulture industries. The biodegradable plastics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for renewable & bio-based raw materials, government regulations, and shift in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly packaging.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Material Type:
3.3.1: PLA
3.3.2: Starch Blends
3.3.3: PCL
3.3.4: Regenerated Cellulose
3.3.5: PBS
3.3.6: PHA
3.4: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Application:
3.4.1: Packaging
3.4.2: Fibers
3.4.3: Agriculture
3.4.4: Injection Molding
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by End Use Industry:
3.5.1: Packaging & Bags
3.5.2: Consumer Goods
3.5.3: Agriculture & Horticulture
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Material Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biodegradable Plastics Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Metabolix Inc.
7.2: BASF SE
7.3: Corbion NV
7.4: Natureworks LLC
7.5: Biome Technologies PLC
7.6: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
7.7: Plantic Technologies Limited
7.8: Bio-On SRL.
7.9: Meredian Inc.
7.10: Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd.
