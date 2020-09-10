Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Plastics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the biodegradable plastics market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging & bags, consumer goods, and agriculture & horticulture industries. The biodegradable plastics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for renewable & bio-based raw materials, government regulations, and shift in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly packaging.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the biodegradable plastics market by material type (PLA, starch blends, PCL, regenerated cellulose, PBS, and PHA), application (packaging, fibers, agriculture, injection molding, and others.), end use industry (packaging & bags, consumer goods, and agriculture & horticulture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the biodegradable plastics market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the biodegradable plastics market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this biodegradable plastics market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the biodegradable plastics market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the biodegradable plastics market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this biodegradable plastics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this biodegradable plastics area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, biodegradable plastics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Material Type:

3.3.1: PLA

3.3.2: Starch Blends

3.3.3: PCL

3.3.4: Regenerated Cellulose

3.3.5: PBS

3.3.6: PHA

3.4: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Application:

3.4.1: Packaging

3.4.2: Fibers

3.4.3: Agriculture

3.4.4: Injection Molding

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by End Use Industry:

3.5.1: Packaging & Bags

3.5.2: Consumer Goods

3.5.3: Agriculture & Horticulture



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Metabolix Inc.

7.2: BASF SE

7.3: Corbion NV

7.4: Natureworks LLC

7.5: Biome Technologies PLC

7.6: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

7.7: Plantic Technologies Limited

7.8: Bio-On SRL.

7.9: Meredian Inc.

7.10: Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd.



