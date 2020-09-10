Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

10 September 2020

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 8 September 2020 (the "2030 Notes Final Terms") relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of £500,000,000 1.000 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 10 December 2030 (the "2030 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme

Final Terms dated 8 September 2020 (the "2052 Notes Final Terms") relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of £500,000,000 1.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 10 September 2052 (the "2052 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme

The 2030 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2030 Notes and the 2052 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2052 Notes. Each Final Terms must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020 (the "Information Memorandum") relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (as Guarantor) and the offer of the 2030 Notes and the 2052 Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of the Information Memorandum and the relevant Final Terms.

The Final Terms have been filed with the Financial Conduct Authority. To view the Final Terms, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

2030 Notes Final Terms

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/textimage_1311309041.stream/1599577823566/47c8d7b3a405fab02d473afe58be2ef88202a1b7/final-terms-2030-notes.pdf

2052 Notes Final Terms

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/textimage_1311309041.stream/1599577823780/86e5512c2f3b2605eecbc8197f3c6a365cb9008f/final-terms-2052-notes.pdf

The Final Terms will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

This publication does not constitute an offering of the securities described in the Information Memorandum for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.