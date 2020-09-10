Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Decking Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic decking market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the plastic decking market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sector. The major growth drivers for this market are rising construction industry, development of innovative products, and increase in demand for low-maintenance building products.



Some of the plastic decking companies profiled in this report include UPM Kymmene, Universal Forest Products, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Fiberon, Azek, Certainteed Corporation, Duralife Decking and Railing Systems, Green Bay Decking, and Tamko.



Some of the features of 'Global Plastic Decking Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include:

Market size estimates: Global plastic decking market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by material type, composite type, construction type, end use sector, and region.

Regional analysis: Global plastic decking market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for plastic decking in the global plastic decking market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, plastic decking in the global plastic decking market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Plastic Decking Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Plastic Decking Market by Material Type

3.3.1: HDPE

3.3.2: LDPE

3.3.3: PP

3.3.4: PVC

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Plastic Decking Market by Composite Type

3.4.1: Capped Composite

3.4.2: Uncapped Composite

3.5: Global Plastic Decking Market by Construction Type

3.5.1: New

3.5.2: Repairs And Remodeling

3.6: Global Plastic Decking Market by End-Use Sector

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Plastic Decking Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Plastic Decking Market by Composite Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Plastic Decking Market by Construction Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Plastic Decking Market by End-Use Sector

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Plastic Decking Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Plastic Decking Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Plastic Decking Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Plastic Decking Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: UPM Kymmene

7.2: Universal Forest Products

7.3: Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

7.4: Fiberon

7.5: Azek

7.6: Certainteed Corporation

7.7: Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

7.8: Green Bay Decking

7.9: Tamko Building Products



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ic46k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900