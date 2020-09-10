Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global antibiotics market will reach $63.99 billion by 2030, growing by 3.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Class

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class

3.2 Cephalosporin

3.3 Penicillin

3.4 Macrolides

3.5 Fluoroquinolones

3.6 Quinolones

3.7 Monobactam

3.8 Aminoglycosides

3.9 Carbapenem

3.10 Other Drug Classes



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Action Mechanism

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

4.7 Other Mechanisms



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Origin

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin

5.2 Natural Antibiotics

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Activity Spectrum

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Route of Administration

7.1 Market Overview by Route of Administration

7.2 Oral Administration

7.3 Intravenous Administration

7.4 Other Administration Routes



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

8.2 Brand Antibiotics

8.3 Generic Antibiotics



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



