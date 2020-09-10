TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As social distancing regulations are in place across the country, the State of Kansas is offering their surplus property on GovDeals.com , a leading online auction marketplace for government surplus items.



For more than 20 years, GovDeals has served as a platform that allows its clients to auction surplus, seized, or confiscated items online to more than 3.6 million buyers worldwide. The State of Kansas has become one of more than 14,000 government entities that use GovDeals as their selling platform.

Previously, items within the Kansas state government that were declared surplus were offered to the local public at a set price and sold at their surplus warehouse operated by the state. Moving forward the State of Kansas will now be offering surplus items in an online auction sale to a much larger worldwide audience.

Interested buyers can now view and bid on Kansas’ current auctions until September 16, 2020. Current auctions include several vehicles such as a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2015 Ford Focus, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and much more. The State will periodically be uploading assets to the GovDeals website as they become available and are declared surplus.

All of the State of Kansas’ auctions are open to the public. Those interested in bidding must first create an account and complete the free registration form to register as a bidder. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register .

