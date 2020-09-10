Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Technology and Sustainability Market Research Report: By Technology, Application - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Compared to $8.3 billion in 2019, the industry is predicted to generate revenue of $57.8 billion in 2030. Additionally, between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), the market would advance at a CAGR of 20.0%.



Due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emission on the environment, the need for low-carbon electricity is increasing, which is driving the global green technology and sustainability market. Governments and utility firms around the world are focusing on generate power from renewable sources like the sun, wind, and water, to reduce the carbon footprint. By employing artificial intelligence (AI), the created energy can be stored for cloudy days, when the photovoltaic (PV) panels cannot function.



Thus, with an increase in the renewable power capacity and integration of advanced systems to store the energy, the green technology and sustainability market is growing.



Green Buildings to be Largest Application Area till 2030



Green buildings are expected to continue dominating the green technology and sustainability market till 2030. This is attributed to the fact that since buildings consume a lot of power, thus resulting in air pollution, the focus on making them energy-efficient is dire. By using green technologies during the construction and operation of buildings, the energy usage and wastage can be significantly reduced, therefore despite their high capital requirement, they are finding widespread adoption, thus driving the market.



During the forecast period, the AI and analytics category would witness the fastest growth in the green technology and sustainability market, at a CAGR of 21.5%. It would be because of rapid adoption of these technologies in urban planning advancement, ecological outline creation for building structures, and spatial evaluation. In addition, to transition to smart manufacturing processes, the adoption of AI and analytics is necessary.



In 2019, North America was the largest green technology and sustainability market, due to the heavy investments granted to the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors for the deployment of emerging technologies, by private and public companies. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow the fastest in the industry, on account of the increasing awareness about environmental damage. Further, with the booming population, the demand for electricity is rising, which contributed to global warming, ultimately.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Technology

4.1.1.1 IoT

4.1.1.2 AI and analytics

4.1.1.3 Cloud computing

4.1.1.4 Blockchain

4.1.1.5 Digital twin

4.1.1.6 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Green buildings

4.1.2.2 Environment management

4.1.2.3 Air quality management

4.1.2.4 Water and wastewater management

4.1.2.5 Solid waste management

4.1.2.6 Climate change management

4.1.2.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Integration of IoT in EMSs

4.3.1.2 Increasing usage of smart grids

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Shifting focus on renewable energy sources

4.3.2.2 Rising demand for low-carbon electricity generation

4.3.2.3 Electrical energy price volatility

4.3.2.4 Favorable government initiatives

4.3.2.5 Rising adoption of building automation

4.3.2.6 Rising need to reduce operating costs

4.3.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Energy networks vulnerable to cyberattacks

4.3.3.2 Huge costs of deployment

4.3.3.3 Long payback period for energy-intensive industries

4.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Use of AI-enabled robots for improved sustainability management

4.3.4.2 Technological developments at workplace and asset management

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Technology

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Analysis

11.2 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.3 Strategic Developments of Players

11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Product Launches

11.3.4 Client Wins



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



CropX Inc.

Minesense Technologies Ltd.

ConSensys Inc.

Pycno Industries Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Enviance Inc.

General Electric Company

Verdigris Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

WINT

Hortau Inc.

SMAP Energy Limited

Treevia Forest Technologies

Taranis Visual Ltd.

Trace Genomics Inc.

Xylum Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmgqww



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900