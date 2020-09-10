New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961187/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027. Thermoplastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermosets segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $967.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Textile Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$967.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$851.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

DowDupont Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Omnova Solutions, Inc.

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

The Lubrizol Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961187/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Textile Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermoplastics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermosets by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Thermosets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermosets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dot Coating

Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dot Coating Technology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dot Coating Technology

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Full Surface

Coating Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Full Surface Coating

Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Surface Coating

Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Geotextiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Geotextiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Geotextiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Upholstery Fabric

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Upholstery Fabric by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Upholstery Fabric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Clothings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial Clothings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Clothings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports a& Leisure

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Sports a& Leisure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports a& Leisure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Hygiene

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical Hygiene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Hygiene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Textile Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Textile Coatings by End-Use -

Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a&

Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial

Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial

Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Textile Coatings by End-Use -

Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports

a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial

Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Textile Coatings by End-Use -

Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports

a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Textile Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial

Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial

Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Coatings by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Coatings by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full

Surface Coating Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Coatings by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric,

Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial

Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Textile Coatings by End-Use -

Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a&

Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Textile Coatings

by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial

Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure,

Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Coatings by Raw Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Textile Coatings by Raw

Material - Thermoplastics and Thermosets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastics and Thermosets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Coatings by Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full

Surface Coating Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating

Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dot

Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Coatings by End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric,

Industrial Clothings, Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Russia Historic Review for Textile Coatings by

End-Use - Geotextiles, Upholstery Fabric, Industrial Clothings,

Sports a& Leisure, Medical Hygiene and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961187/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001