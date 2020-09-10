Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Germany Data Center Market Report.
The Germany data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 20192025.
The Germany data center market witnessed the construction of around 25 new projects in 2019. Colocation providers dominate the market, with continued wholesale colocation take-up by cloud and enterprise data center service providers in Germany. Approximately 80% of facilities in Germany have adopted DCIM solutions. The adoption of automated DCIM solutions will grow in the near future as they reduce human interference to handle critical tasks. Automation is helping extensive facilities to reduce operational costs by 25%. The region is likely to witness the increased penetration of infrastructure level monitoring, such as UPS battery monitoring solutions. Intelligent security systems such as AI-based monitoring systems is expected to grow, which is likely to reduce the use of card-based access control in data centers.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 20202025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Key Deliverables
Key Highlights of the Report:
Germany Data Center Market Report Coverage:
This report offers an elaborative analysis of the German data center market investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in facilities. The segmentation includes:
Key Market Players
Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Investors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g06z4
