In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Germany Data Center Market Report.



The Germany data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 20192025.



The Germany data center market witnessed the construction of around 25 new projects in 2019. Colocation providers dominate the market, with continued wholesale colocation take-up by cloud and enterprise data center service providers in Germany. Approximately 80% of facilities in Germany have adopted DCIM solutions. The adoption of automated DCIM solutions will grow in the near future as they reduce human interference to handle critical tasks. Automation is helping extensive facilities to reduce operational costs by 25%. The region is likely to witness the increased penetration of infrastructure level monitoring, such as UPS battery monitoring solutions. Intelligent security systems such as AI-based monitoring systems is expected to grow, which is likely to reduce the use of card-based access control in data centers.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 20202025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



Key Deliverables

An assessment of the investment in the market by colocation services, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Impact of COVID-19

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

Data center Colocation market in Germany

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing in Germany

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Germany data center market during the forecast period

Classification of the Germany data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest growth trends, potential opportunities, and restraints, and future prospects for the data center Germany market

Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights of the Report:

In 2019, Germany witnessed investment in around 25 new facility projects

CloudHQ NDC Data Center, and Vantage Data Center are the new entrants planning to build multiple hyperscale facilities

The presence of facilities in populated areas is likely to increase concerns over carbon emission, which is likely to boost the adoption of efficient generator systems.

Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to drive the growth in region during 20192025

The adoption of redundant rack PDUs of over 10 kW power capacity in the high-density environment will be a significant boost to the region.

The German market has a strong potential for modular/prefabricated facilities among edge facility deployment.

Germany Data Center Market Report Coverage:



This report offers an elaborative analysis of the German data center market investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in facilities. The segmentation includes:

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Generator Market

Transfer Switches and Switchgear

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Frankfurt

Other Cities

Key Market Players



Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors

Arup

M+W Group

Winthrop Engineering

Lupp Group

WBS Group

STS Group

Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center)

Callaghan Engineering

Zech Group

Max Bgl Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaventa

Cummins

Eaton

KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Investors

CloudHQ

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

HLkomm

Keyweb

NDC Data Center

NTT Global Data Centers

Vantage Data Center (Etix Everywhere)

