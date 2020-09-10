Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 10, 2020



2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its 2020 Half-Year Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 10, 2020 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers semestriels). The English version of the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Half-year reports).

Attachment