Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva has just launched its new collection of luxury stone humidors part of its Presidential Collection.

These unique limited-edition humidors are handcrafted using rare precious stones, including Tiger’s Eye, Mother of Pearl, Red Jasper, Malachite, Amethyst, and Lapis Lazuli.

With six pure and vibrant stones, there is a humidor of choice for everyone, offering customers the ability to store their premium cigars in an ultra-premium humidor and home decorative piece. Each stone tells its own story, with Tiger’s Eye representing good luck, Mother of Pearl embodying a calming energy, Red Jasper providing physical and spiritual comfort and security, Malachite personifying protection from evil spirits, Amethyst exemplifying those adorned with riches and power, and Lapis Lazuli signifying the harmony of friendships.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Collection, states “This project has been years in the making of meticulous planning. Each component of these humidors has been hand-crafted, paying great attention to detail on every individual piece and component that makes up these humidors. If something was not perfect, we started from scratch. We wanted to be sure that each of these humidors not only functioned perfectly, but that they also lasted for generations and told a deeper story – afterall, what better investment than a treasure for you and your next generation to remember you by? This is another prime example of how El Septimo continues to break barriers in the cigar industry, creating products that offer a full-encompassing luxurious experience and tradition for cigar lovers all over the world.”

The Presidential Collection Humidors are each made entirely from its pure stone, and are ornately decorated with 18K gold and silver detailing. The interior is 100% Spanish cedar, offering two trays that can fit over 100 cigars total, depending on the sizes. The built-in hygrometer is the perfect instrument to measure the amount of water vapor and humidity level inside your humidor, so that you can be sure you are storing your cigars in the perfect temperature at all times. This humidor comes in a beautiful travel case and is wrapped in a velvet protective case.

The different stone humidors range in price from $3,500 a piece to $5,200 a piece.

The Presidential Collection Humidors are exclusively available for sale through the El Septimo online retail website which offers worldwide shipping, as well as at all Younan Collection Hotels and El Septimo Lounges located in Los Angeles, CA, Geneva, Switzerland, France and Portugal.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

