SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced a new affinity partnership with Military AutoSource , the only vehicle buying program exclusively for the U.S. military community serving overseas for close to 60 years.



Military AutoSource has strong connections to the military community with an established and experienced on-base presence that will help TrueCar and its dealer partners reach more service members in need of a new vehicle while extending Military AutoSource’s strong overseas footprint to the United States.

“We’re proud to partner with Military AutoSource to extend TrueCar’s best-in-class car buying experience and suite of military exclusive benefits to their customers and their families who primarily live on and around military bases here in the U.S.,” said Mike Darrow President & CEO of TrueCar. “Our shared commitment to the U.S. Military and to providing them with unique value and first-rate customer service serves as the foundation for a great partnership, and one with extraordinary potential,” added Darrow.

TrueCar has over thirteen years of experience servicing the men and women of the military through affinity car buying partnerships with leading military service organizations. It recently launched TrueCar Military, a dedicated vehicle purchase program that provides exclusive Military incentives and exclusive benefits, on top of TrueCar’s existing benefits, to those who have served our country’s armed forces and their families.

TrueCar’s Military Appreciation Package will now be extended to validated members of the U.S. military and their families using the new TrueCar powered Military AutoSource Car Buying Service which is expected to launch in the next few months. Benefits include:

Get $500-$4,000 Bonus Cash from Select Manufacturers

Up to $4,000 Worth of Benefits for Repair and Auto Deductible Reimbursement*

Dedicated Military Customer Service Hotline

Dealer Discounts on New and Used Vehicles

All of this is in addition to TrueCar’s standard benefits including:

Savings: Over $3,500 average savings off MSRP**

Over $3,500 average savings off MSRP** Price Context: See what others paid for a similar vehicle in your local area

See what others paid for a similar vehicle in your local area Real Pricing: Get an upfront, personalized price on a specific vehicle from a dealer online, including manufacturer incentives and discounts.

“We’re thrilled to be working with TrueCar to expand our program and provide the stateside military community with a premier car buying service that aligns with the Military AutoSource mission and heritage,” said David Goldring, Chairman & CEO of Overseas Military Sales Corp. (dba Military AutoSource). “After six decades spent serving our armed forces around the globe, we have a deep appreciation and respect for the military community. TrueCar shares our passion and commitment to providing them with the service and value they deserve,” added Goldring.

Military AutoSource will also work with its military and OEM partners to deliver the kind of member support and unique event experiences it has developed overseas to bases and surrounding communities in the U.S. to bring awareness of the new program.

*Only available when you report your new or used purchase from a Certified Dealer within 45 days. Some benefits are not available in New York or New Hampshire. For more information please visit https://www.truecar.com/report-purchase/

**Between 1/1/19 and 12/31/19, the average savings off MSRP experienced by consumers who connected with a TrueCar Certified Dealer through a TrueCar-powered auto buying program and who were identified as buying a new vehicle from that Certified Dealer was $3,533. Your actual savings may vary based on multiple factors, including the vehicle you select, region, dealer, and applicable vehicle-specific manufacturer incentives, which are subject to change. The MSRP is determined by the manufacturer and may not reflect the price at which vehicles are generally sold in the dealer’s trade area, as many vehicles are sold below MSRP. Each dealer sets its own pricing.

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: pr@truecar.com

Military AutoSource (a dba of Overseas Military Sales Corp.) is headquartered in Woodbury, New York with operational offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Korea and Dubai. For close to 60 years, Military AutoSource has been serving the military community by providing U.S. specification cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles to active duty military, civilian, DOD employees and the diplomatic community stationed on U.S. installations outside the United States. The on-base division of Military AutoSource is authorized by The Exchange (AAFES) and Navy Exchange (NEXCOM) and maintains operations in close to 70 locations in over 20 countries, with an additional 15 locations off base in Europe and a global e-commerce team to support eligible service members deployed to inaccessible areas overseas.

