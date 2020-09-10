KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that the company is now an authorized reseller for Micron’s M29F 5V parallel NOR Flash devices, which Micron previously discontinued with product change notification #32160 (last time buy: March 2018). Micron is continuing to produce these devices for Alliance Memory and intends to only supply Alliance Memory for any new orders placed through mid-2021. Micron’s M29F devices are compatible with industry AM29F and MX29F devices, and a technical note is available from Micron’s website detailing how to migrate from AM29F devices to M29F devices.



“We are committed to meeting our customers’ legacy component needs and have had great success working with Micron to provide continued support for a variety of devices, including 512Mb SDRAMs and 8Gb DDR3L SDRAMs,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “We’re looking forward to continuing that success with these M29F NOR Flash parts, which will provide our customers with a steady supply of 5V parallel NOR Flash for a minimum of two more years.”

“Micron is pleased to work with Alliance Memory to provide loyal customers of our M29F NOR Flash products with a trusted source for supply beyond our stated PCN last-time shipment date,” said Richard De Caro, director of NOR Flash and emerging memory solutions of the Embedded Business Unit at Micron. “We value our customers, and we always strive to find solutions that provide supply flexibility and longevity.”

The following Micron-made M29F 5V NOR Flash parts are now available directly from Alliance Memory:

Part number Density Boot type Configuration, speed, package option, temperature range, and shipping option M29F200FB55M3F2 2Mb Bottom 256K x 8, 128K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 44-pin SOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel M29F400FB55M3F2 4Mb Bottom 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 44-pin SOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel M29F400FB55N3E2 4Mb Bottom 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tray M29F400FB55N3F2 4Mb Bottom 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel M29F400FT5AN6E2 4Mb Top 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tray M29F800FB5AN6E2 8Mb Bottom 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tray M29F800FB5AN6F2 8Mb Bottom 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tape & reel M29F800FB55M3F2 8Mb Bottom 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 44-pin SOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel M29F800FT55N3E2 8Mb Top 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tray M29F160FB5AN6F2 16Mb Bottom 2M x 8, 1M x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tape & reel M29F160FT55N3E2 16Mb Top 2M x 8, 1M x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tray

The AEC-Q100-certified components feature a 55ns access time. They are offered with -40°C to +85°C and -40°C to +125°C extended temperature ranges in the 48-pin TSOP and 44-pin SOP packages. Additional density and configuration options may be available upon request.

To discuss long-term support of the Micron M29F 5V NOR Flash devices, customers are invited to call or email their nearest Alliance Memory contact:

