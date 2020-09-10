10 September 2020
NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 1.45 p.m. on 10 September 2020, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.
The details of each resolution are as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 1
THAT the Audited Financial Statements, the Directors’ report, and the auditors’ report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 be received and considered.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,014,092 votes
|Against
|0 votes
|Withheld
|0 votes
Resolution 2
THAT the Directors’ remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 as provided in the Directors’ report be approved.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,010,317 votes
|Against
|3,775 votes
|Withheld
|0 votes
Resolution 3
THAT William Maltby as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code and Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,012,709 votes
|Against
|0 votes
|Withheld
|1,383 votes
Resolution 4
THAT John Falla as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|18,702,668 votes
|Against
|310,041 votes
|Withheld
|1,383 votes
Resolution 5
THAT Trudi Clark as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|18,753,741 votes
|Against
|258,968 votes
|Withheld
|1,383 votes
Resolution 6
THAT Wilken von Hodenberg as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code and Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,012,709 votes
|Against
|0 votes
|Withheld
|1,383 votes
Resolution 7
THAT Peter von Lehe as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code, Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation and Listing Rules 15.2.12A(1) and 15.2.13A be re-elected.
|For (including discretionary)
|14,774,624 votes
|Against
|1,205,556 votes
|Withheld
|3,033,911 votes
Resolution 8
THAT KPMG Channel Islands Limited, who have indicated their willingness to continue in office, be re-appointed as auditors of the Company and to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM to be held in 2021.
|For (including discretionary)
|17,807,656 votes
|Against
|1,205,052 votes
|Withheld
|1,383 votes
Resolution 9
THAT the Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of KPMG Channel Islands Limited.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,012,709 votes
|Against
|0 votes
|Withheld
|1,383 votes
Resolution 10
THAT the interim dividend of $0.29 cents per share in respect of the period 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 and the interim dividend of $0.29 cents per share in respect of the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020, declared by the Company, be ratified and approved.
|For (including discretionary)
|19,014,092 votes
|Against
|0 votes
|Withheld
|0 votes
In accordance with LR 9.6.18, details of those resolutions passed, which were not ordinary business of the AGM, follow:-
|Resolution Type
|Votes For (including discretionary)
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld*
|11 - Special
|17,807,974
|5,052
|1,201,065
|12 – Special
|18,866,802
|145,907
|1,383
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes “for” or “against” the Resolution.
The full wording of these resolutions can be found below:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 11
THAT the Company be and is hereby authorised, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Act 2008, as amended (the “Companies Law”), subject to the Listing Rules made by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and all other applicable legislation and regulations, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of its own Class A Shares (as defined in the Company’s Articles) which may be cancelled or held as treasury shares, provided that:
such authority to expire on the date which is 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, at the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by special resolution) save that the Company may make a contract to acquire Class A Shares under this authority before its expiry which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make an acquisition of Class A Shares pursuant to such a contract.
Resolution 12
THAT the Directors be and are hereby authorised, pursuant to Article 5.7 of the Articles, to allot and issue or make offers or agreements to allot and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into, Class A Shares (including by way of sale of Class A Shares from treasury) (“Relevant Securities”) for cash in to the aggregate number of Class A Shares equal to 4,356,701 (being 9.99 per cent. of the Class A Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date) (excluding any Class A Shares held in treasury and after giving effect to the exercise of any warrants, options or other convertible securities outstanding as at such date) as if Article 5.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, such authority to expire on the date which is 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution or, if earlier, at the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to held in 2021 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by a special resolution) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require Relevant Securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the directors may allot and issue Relevant Securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this resolution had no expired.
