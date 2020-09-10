Attached is the updated Information Memorandum regarding the upcoming offering of new shares in Icelandair Group. The IM was initially published on 18 August 2020 and an update was provided on 4 September and 9 September 2020. Below is a summary of additional changes:

Page 50, 66, 120: Forecasted revenues for Icelandair Group total in the period 2020 – 2023 were incorrect. This has now been amended. This update has no impact on forecasted EBIT, cash flow and EBIT ratio.

A shareholders’ meeting held on 9 September 2020 has granted the Company’s Board of Directors authorization to increase the Company’s share capital by up to ISK 23 billion, and issue warrants with subscription rights for up to 5.75 billion shares. The share offering will be held on Wednesday 16 September and Thursday 17 September 2020.

Please note that the initial release was categorized as “insider information” but the correct categorization is “other information disclosed according to the rules of the exchange”.

Contact information:

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is

Attachment