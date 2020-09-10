Woodside Homes held a successful Pre-Grand Opening sales event at its two newest Temecula communities at Sommers Bend, Everview and Canopy. Buyers are particularly drawn to the Healthy Home features that are included within an already abundant amenity package. From state-of-the-art air filters and programmable air conditioning units to high-efficiency tankless water heaters and water-saving fixtures, the efficiency, comfort, and built-in savings are part of the builder's Lifestyle Solutions. Pictured: Everview at Sommers Bend, Plan 4A

Woodside Homes held a successful Pre-Grand Opening sales event at its two newest Temecula communities at Sommers Bend, Everview and Canopy. Buyers are particularly drawn to the Healthy Home features that are included within an already abundant amenity package. From state-of-the-art air filters and programmable air conditioning units to high-efficiency tankless water heaters and water-saving fixtures, the efficiency, comfort, and built-in savings are part of the builder's Lifestyle Solutions. Pictured: Everview at Sommers Bend, Plan 4A

TEMECULA, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodside Homes held a Pre-Grand Opening sales event last weekend, August 29th at its two newest Temecula communities at Sommers Bend, Everview and Canopy. The event was hailed as a huge success and showcased the company's highly praised Virtually Inspired Purchasing Process (VIP). Leading a national effort, the VIP Process was first introduced in Southern California by Woodside Homes at several Inland Empire communities and most recently at Everview and Canopy. The results of last weekend's release rendered 12 sales, 6 at Everview, and 6 at Canopy, all using the step-by-step VIP Process.

"We are very pleased that our Virtually Inspired Purchasing Process has enabled Southern California buyers to move forward with their homebuying plans in spite of pandemic obstacles," said Chris Chambers, Woodside Homes President, Southern California Division. "Buyers welcomed the VIP process and found they could easily achieve their goals of owning a beautiful new home from the comforts of their living room."

At Canopy and Everview buyers found the VIP Process easy to use, beginning with registering at the Sommers Bend community website and then attending a Virtual Builders Fair. From there they connected with the Woodside Homes' landing page to learn about the two new Sommers Bend communities, view floorplans and get additional details Buyers were able to access a wide array of virtual tools including interactive floorplans, Matterport virtual tours, direct contact emails and more.

Once home shoppers had seen the style and value at Canopy and Everview, they were pre-qualified and received a spot on the Priority List. The next step was accomplished when Community Sales Associates contacted each Priority List members to arrange for a private, onsite community tour and the finalizing of the buyer's preference of new homes.

"When our sales team arrived, they set up the area for a COVID Safe Buyer Experience set for 9:00 a.m. Each buyer who had previously toured the models and home sites, took their place in the order of their priority. They then made their selection of their favorite home site and by 9:30 a.m. a total of 12 sales had taken place," explained Dave Lopez, Director of Sales and Marketing.

Two additional Southern California communities by Woodside Homes have already experienced success due, in part, to use of the Virtually Inspired Purchasing Process. Torrey Pines at Summerly in Lake Elsinore and Skyview in Menifee are open and actively selling with buyers enjoying the ease and peace of mind provided by of VIP tools, including the ability to schedule their own onsite appointments with Sales Associates.

For Woodside Homes' buyers, the VIP Process goes beyond initial sales and includes a Virtually Inspired Design Process where buyers may view and select their finishes and options from the comfort of home. In addition, the online Mortgage and Closing Processes enable buyers to work with their lender and actually complete their closing online. Woodside Homes has harnessed both the power of new technology and today's buyers' familiarity with online purchasing. The two have combined to create a whole new era in homebuying that buyers have obviously taken to.

In addition to the quality and value of the new Woodside Homes, buyers are particularly drawn to the Healthy Home features that are included within an already abundant amenity package. From state-of-the-art air filters and programmable air conditioning units to high-efficiency tankless water heaters and water-saving fixtures, the efficiency, comfort and built-in savings are part of the builder's Lifestyle Solutions.

Woodside Homes has unlocked the key to sales success in its Virtually Inspired Purchasing process and while the Southern California Division is already using Virtually Inspired Purchasing, other divisions are reviewing their results in preparation for its possible use in the coming year.

"We see interest in these new communities spike as soon as buyers learn that the VIP process provides a safe, secure step-by-step way to fulfill their new home dreams," Chambers said. "This is a game changer for us as a homebuilder and a definite advantage for homebuyers who prefer shopping online and advancing to a successful purchase without delay."

About Woodside Homes

In 2020, Woodside Homes begins its 43rd year in the business of designing and building homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. The company has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 28th-largest homebuilder in the United States. Woodside Homes is dedicated to being “Better by Design,” delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout home buying, building, and initial months of ownership.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world’s largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today’s homebuyers

SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes since 1960. Based in Osaka, Japan, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

The ownership by SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in customer-focused building, sustainability, and efficiency practices. For more information, visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com.

