New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961186/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Textile Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 387-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961186/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Textile Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Coating & Sizing
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Coating & Sizing Chemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Coating & Sizing
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Colorants &
Auxiliaries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Colorants & Auxiliaries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Colorants & Auxiliaries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Finishing Agents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Finishing Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Finishing Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Desizing Agents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Desizing Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Desizing Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Bleaching Agents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Bleaching Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Bleaching Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Furnishing
Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Home Furnishing Textiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Furnishing
Textiles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Apparels Textiles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Apparels Textiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparels Textiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Technical
Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Technical Textiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Technical Textiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Textile Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Product -
Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels
Textiles, Technical Textiles and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: China Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: China Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Textile Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels
Textiles, Technical Textiles and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: France Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels
Textiles, Technical Textiles and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: France Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels
Textiles, Technical Textiles and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels
Textiles, Technical Textiles and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Fiber - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Product - Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants &
Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents,
Bleaching Agents and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Product -
Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries,
Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching
Agents and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coating &
Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents,
Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Chemicals
by Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 125: UK Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Home Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles,
Technical Textiles and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Chemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Furnishing Textiles, Apparels Textiles, Technical Textiles and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Chemicals by Fiber - Natural and Synthetic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Textile Chemicals by Fiber -
Natural and Synthetic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961186/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: