CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced four new hires in sales and customer success to support the company’s burgeoning growth trajectory in North America. The new hires include experienced talent from leading software solution companies and will enable Tacton to achieve its strategic growth plans for 2020 and beyond.
Tacton has named Rick Berggreen Director of Success Delivery for the U.S., Natasha Mrosak and Phillip Anzaldo Senior Account Executives, and Peter Michalik Sales Engineer. The hires will provide a boost to the company’s sales department as more organizations across North America embrace cutting-edge CPQ technology, as well as Tacton’s customer success effort, which plays an integral role in driving adoption. In addition, Tacton has added two professional services project managers tasked with working on implementations in North America, further supporting the company’s growth in the region.
“We are very happy to add Rick, Natasha, Phillip and Peter to the North American team to help support our growth in the region, which we’ve achieved despite the many challenges 2020 has presented,” said Bo Gyldenvang, CEO of Tacton. “All four bring valuable experience and impressive backgrounds to the table, and we’re confident that their expertise will help usher in even further growth as we continue to introduce exciting products and capabilities to the market.”
Tacton’s four new hires include:
Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.
