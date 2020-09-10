Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence market is expected to reach $15.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019 to 2026. Healthcare business intelligence is a technology-driven process wherein a wide range of technologies and strategies are used by healthcare organizations to collect data from all the sources in the unit and arrange it in an easily understandable way for analysis. These solutions help a user to improve its efficiency and productivity for various applications such as financial, patient care, workforce, and administration analysis. By providing a base for evidence-based clinical decision-making, Business Intelligence (BI) can help to recover patient outcomes and enable physicians to better monitor and forecast patient diagnoses.



Factors such as implementation of government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, big data in healthcare, and the increasing number of patient registries are propelling the market growth. However, requirement of high investments may hinder the market growth.



Amongst component, software emerged as one of the key potential segments, mainly owing to its wide usage in healthcare industry. Growing need for efficient management of workflows in the healthcare facilities, and increasing demand for personalized and customized information in emerging economies are driving growth of the software market. The adoption of healthcare BI software is majorly increasing due to the growing need to manage financial operations. These applications are continuously evolving and focus on enhancing the patient outcomes along with real-time sharing of patients' data. BI software further allows identifying which services offered by healthcare organizations are most profitable and which ones are underused. This allows organizations to make necessary changes and to generate maximum profit.



The key vendors mentioned are SAP SE, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Sisense Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce, QlikTech International AB, Information Builders, Looker Data Sciences Inc., Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Board International, Perficient, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Infor., Domo, Inc, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, MicroStrategy Incorporated., OpenText Corporation, and Accenture Plc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Function

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Performance Management/ Monitoring & Alerts

5.3 Query & Reporting Tools

5.4 OLAP and Visualization Tools



6 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Platforms

6.4 Software



7 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-premise Model

7.3 Hybrid Model

7.4 Cloud-based Model



8 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Analysis

8.3 Financial Analysis

8.4 Clinical Analysis

8.5 Patient Care Analysis

8.6 Marketing Analysis

8.7 Predicting Patient Needs

8.8 Reporting Efficiency

8.9 Improving Response Rates

8.10 Mining Data to Treat Diseases

8.11 Identifying At-Risk Patients



9 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Providers

9.3 Payers

9.4 Healthcare Manufacturers

9.5 Physician Practices/Clinics

9.6 Health Information Exchanges (HIEs)

9.7 Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

9.8 Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs)

9.9 Third-Party Administrators (TPAs)

9.10 Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

9.11 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.12 Medical Device Companies

9.13 Biomedical Research Centres



10 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Mobile BI

10.3 Traditional BI

10.4 Cloud BI

10.5 Typical Architecture BI

10.6 Big Data

10.7 Artificial Intelligence



11 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Predictive

11.3 Descriptive

11.4 Prescriptive

11.5 Centralization of Electronic Health Records

11.6 The Social Media Wave

11.7 Personal Health Apps and Devices



12 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 SAP SE

14.2 Microsoft

14.3 IBM Corporation

14.4 Oracle

14.5 Sisense Inc.

14.6 SAS Institute Inc.

14.7 Salesforce

14.8 QlikTech International AB

14.9 Information Builders

14.10 Looker Data Sciences Inc.

14.11 Yellowfin International Pty Ltd

14.12 Board International

14.13 Perficient, Inc.

14.14 TIBCO Software Inc.

14.15 Infor.

14.16 Domo, Inc

14.17 TABLEAU SOFTWARE

14.18 MicroStrategy Incorporated.

14.19 OpenText Corporation

14.20 Accenture Plc



