AGM Statement

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that at the AGM held on 10 September 2020 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against 1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts 13,248,442 (99.53%) 62,352 (0.47%) 2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 11,453,869 (93.60%) 782,877 (6.40%) 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 11,364,836 (93.43%) 798,727 (6.57%) 4 - To re-elect Michael Gray as director 11,698,530 (89.61%) 1,355,717 (10.39%) 5 - To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration 12,706,038 (97.53%) 321,942 (2.47%) 6 - Authority to Allot Shares 12,183,853 (92.20%) 1,030,734 (7.80%) 7 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 11,699,347 (89.65%) 1,350,168 (10.35%) 8 - Market Purchases of Own Shares 11,654,711 (88.11%) 1,572,865 (11.89%) 9 - Cancellation of Share Premium 12,784,334 (98.69%) 169,541 (1.31%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181