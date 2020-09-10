AGM Statement
The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that at the AGM held on 10 September 2020 all of the resolutions were duly passed.
The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts
|13,248,442 (99.53%)
|62,352 (0.47%)
|2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|11,453,869 (93.60%)
|782,877 (6.40%)
|3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|11,364,836 (93.43%)
|798,727 (6.57%)
|4 - To re-elect Michael Gray as director
|11,698,530 (89.61%)
|1,355,717 (10.39%)
|5 - To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration
|12,706,038 (97.53%)
|321,942 (2.47%)
|6 - Authority to Allot Shares
|12,183,853 (92.20%)
|1,030,734 (7.80%)
|7 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
|11,699,347 (89.65%)
|1,350,168 (10.35%)
|8 - Market Purchases of Own Shares
|11,654,711 (88.11%)
|1,572,865 (11.89%)
|9 - Cancellation of Share Premium
|12,784,334 (98.69%)
|169,541 (1.31%)
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
Foresight 4 VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: