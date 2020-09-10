Miami, FL, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning pastry chef and author, Antonio Bachour, whose colorful creations earned him the recognition of World Best Pastry Chef, solidifies his credentials as restaurateur with the grand opening of his second location, Bachour Restaurant and Bar in Downtown Doral. The restaurant is located inside Downtown Doral, a 250-acre mixed-use development built by Codina Partners.

“On the heels of the success of our first full-fledge restaurant, we could not imagine a more fitting location to expand our concept than Downtown Doral. It is centrally located in Miami-Dade and has a welcoming, vibrant community that we are thrilled to be a part of,” said Antonio Bachour. “Codina Partners helped pave the way with the opening of our Coral Gables location two years ago and since then they’ve continued to support us through a shared vision.”

The 4,750-square-foot Bachour Restaurant and Bar in Downtown Doral offers a full-service menu as well as Bachour’s hyper-creative baked goods and desserts that are currently sold at 2020 Salzedo in Coral Gables and Timeout Market in Miami Beach. As part its commitment to the health and wellbeing of its patrons, Bachour will be following CDC guidelines through the Codina Partners Cares program which focuses on implementing a series of enhanced safety and precautionary measures.

“We’re so proud to form part of Antonio’s journey as he continues to elevate his brand by bringing his artistry to Downtown Doral,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “His eye-catching and delectable collection of pastries and mouthwatering lunch and dinner menus will no doubt entice both a sweet and salty palette making Bachour a staple in our community.”

Bachour Downtown Doral represents a tour de force of savory and sweet offerings. Antonio Bachour and long-time collaborator, Chef Bowen, who will serve as Chef de Cuisine, have created the contemporary American menu featuring a full-line of viennoiserie, boulangerie, tartines, sandwiches, salads and main courses as well as Bachour’s signature petite-gateux, macarons and bonbons. The restaurant will include a full bar offering modern elevated cocktail classics designed by Zabdi Cobon, as well as a global and affordable wine list curated by Robert Delarosa. It is situated directly west of Downtown Doral Park at 8405 NW 53rd Street, Suite E101 in Doral, Fla. It will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

With more than 20 years under his belt, Bowen kicked off his culinary career with Chef/Owner Pascal Oudin of Pascal's on Ponce in the early 2000’s. Shortly after, he started working his way up to executive chef and leading the kitchen at Celebrity Chef Daniel Boulud’s db Bistro Modern. He then went on to oversee the launch of Boulud Sud in 2017, where he remained the executive chef until 2019. Bowen’s passion for his community extends beyond the kitchen to his work with Wellness in the Schools (W.I.T.S), a national organization that aims to create healthier environments for children to learn and grow.

Outside of the United States, Antonio Bachour also boasts a partnership with Palace Resorts, a leading provider of world-class, five-star, luxury all-inclusive resort accommodations. As part of the brand’s commitment to elevating its already high culinary standards, Palace Resorts features an exclusive menu selection of decadent desserts and pastries, exclusively curated by Antonio Bachour. In addition, his top-notch desserts are featured at all ten of the brand’s oceanfront properties in Mexico and Jamaica.

In addition to his restaurant and pastry shop, Antonio Bachour dedicates his time to teaching classes and sharing his passion and art with professionals and culinary students all over the world.

About Bachour

Bachour is a world-renowned restaurant, bakery, and pastry shop by award-winning pastry chef Antonio Bachour. Bachour’s flagship restaurant and bakery opened in Coral Gables, Florida in spring 2019 and will be followed by the second location in Downtown Doral opening September 2020. Both restaurants feature a modern industrial look with sleek contemporary lines showcasing Bachour’s hyper-creative culinary treats. Bachour’s iconic desserts have earned numerous awards including 2018’s Best Pastry Chef Award by the prestigious Best Chefs Awards organization, the world's leading culinary award platform. Antonio has four published books, with a fifth one in the works; Bachour, Bachour Simply Beautiful, Bachour Chocolate and Bachour The Baker. To learn more, visit www.antoniobachour.com

About Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral is Miami’s premier town center, a vibrant community of culture and commerce, located at the heart of access to almost everywhere. Neighborhoods, offices, homes, an award-winning school, restaurants and shops that offer a new quality of life—totally walkable, connected, artfully designed, green and gracious. The 250-acre mixed-use development features The Shops at Downtown Doral- 70 trendy shops and restaurants; The Offices at Downtown Doral- a bustling business district with almost 1 million square feet of Class-A office space; over 5,000 luxurious residential units including 5350 Park condo tower, 5250 Park rental tower and Canarias in The Residences at Downtown Doral; Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School- a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; Downtown Doral Charter Upper School; Doral Government Center- a LEED- certified city hall; and public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces. Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or follow @DowntownDoral on Facebook and Twitter and @DowntownDoralLife on Instagram.

