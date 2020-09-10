



Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 10 September 2020 – As announced on 1 September 2020, Vallourec launched a consent solicitation on 2 September 2020 of the holders of its US law governed bonds due in 2022 (Code: XS1700480160) and in 2023 (Code: XS1807435026). The purpose of this consent solicitation is to obtain the consent, with the required majority of each series of such bonds, to permit Vallourec, if it wishes to do so, to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc without such action constituting an event of default.

Vallourec announces today that it hereby extends the expiration time of such consent solicitation from 5:00 p.m., London time, on September 11, 2020, to 5:00 p.m., London time, on September 17, 2020, subject to any further extension by Vallourec.

Vallourec has appointed Lucid Issuer Services Limited as the information and tabulation agent for the purposes of the Consent Solicitation ( vallourec@lucid-is.com ).

About Vallourec



Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

