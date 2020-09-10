WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valued SaaS, eCommerce, eLearning and Financial Services marketing executive Anil Singh has joined Chief Outsiders. Singh joins the ranks of the fractional “Executives-as-a-Services” firm at a time of explosive growth, with more than 75 CMOs now available to dispense C-level marketing strategies through right-sized engagements at small- and mid-market companies.

Singh, a values-driven business and marketing executive, is noted for his ability to lead digital transformation through organizational alignment – having done so with companies as diverse as Time Warner Inc. and Intuit. Singh was the CMO at several companies – Envision Experience, Tigrent Learning, TheMarkets.com, Paytrust.com and Advanta Bank Corp.– when they were acquired by larger enterprises.

In collaborating with Chief Outsiders, Singh offers clients a particular skill in revitalizing product positioning, identifying underserved segments and developing new revenue streams through the analysis of behavioral data and market research. His data-driven recipe for success led to enrolling more than 72,000 new customers that resulted in $22 MM net profit in 9 months at Tigrent Learning; and a successful turnaround for two failing FinTech SaaS companies that resulted in acquisitions of $60 million and $150 million.

“Anil balances analysis with creativity to grow the customer base, attain optimal positioning and maximize brand awareness,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Northeast team.

Singh earned both his Bachelor of Arts and his Master’s Degree in Communications and Media Advertising from the National Institute of Design. He also holds a certificate in executive leadership from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,000 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

