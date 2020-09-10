WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott H. Kintzing has joined WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager for Commercial Banking. Reporting to Gary Farnesi, Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending, Kintzing’s primary focus is to develop and service commercial lending Customers in the Southern New Jersey market.



“Our New Jersey lending team is extremely excited to have Scott join WSFS,” said Farnesi. “Scott has been a leader in the Southern New Jersey commercial lending market for more than 45 years. His deep knowledge of the market, relationships and creative problem solving will be an asset to both Customers and the Bank.”

Kintzing joins WSFS with more than 45 years of administrative, credit, commercial lending and business development experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President at Investors Bank and previously served as Market President at Cornerstone Bank and President of the New Jersey Division at Fulton Financial Corporation.

“I am very excited to join the WSFS team and look forward to further deepening our relationships with Customers,” said Kintzing. “For more than four decades, I have been committed to the South Jersey market and look forward to helping to grow the regional economy through local lending and using my local knowledge to serve Customers’ evolving needs.”

Kintzing is a resident of Thorofare, NJ. He received his B.A. in Political Science from Gettysburg College, his M.B.A. from Drexel University and he attended the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.8 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .

