Rockville, MD, USA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) has announced the three outstanding senior regulatory professionals comprising the 2020 class of RAPS Fellows. The honor of being a RAPS Fellow is reserved for seasoned, proven leaders, who thrive on building and sharing regulatory knowledge that shapes the future of the profession. New Fellows are selected annually and recognized in conjunction with RAPS Convergence, the largest annual conference for the global healthcare regulatory community. This year’s event will take place live online 13–16 September.

“RAPS Fellows are pillars of the global regulatory community, fonts of knowledge, mentors, advisors and advocates for regulatory professionals, individually and collectively,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “RAPS is proud to bestow this honor upon three such deserving and distinguished leaders.”

The 2020 RAPS Fellows are:

Tara Creaven-Capasso, RAC, RQLP-GLP , director and founding partner, Caduceus Medical Development Ltd.

, director and founding partner, Caduceus Medical Development Ltd. Daniela Drago, PhD, RAC , senior director, regulatory sciences, Biogen

, senior director, regulatory sciences, Biogen Mac McKeen, MBA, RAC, fellow, regulatory science, Boston Scientific

More information about the Fellows program, application process and selection criteria can be found on the RAPS website.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

