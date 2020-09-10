New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyether Polyols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961102/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rigid Foam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flexible Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Polyether Polyols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Covestro AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Solvay SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961102/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyether Polyols Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyether Polyols Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyether Polyols Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rigid Foam (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Rigid Foam (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Rigid Foam (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Flexible Foam (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Flexible Foam (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Flexible Foam (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Construction (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Construction (End-Use Industry) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Furniture (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Furniture (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Furniture (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Polyurethane Foam (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Polyurethane Foam (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Polyurethane Foam (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids (End-Use)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 32: Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids (End-Use)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 33: Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids (End-Use)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Surface-active Agents (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Surface-active Agents (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Surface-active Agents (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyether Polyols Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Polyether Polyols Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Polyether Polyols Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Polyether Polyols Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Polyether Polyols Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Polyether Polyols Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Canadian Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Polyether Polyols Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyether

Polyols in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Polyether Polyols Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyether

Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Polyether Polyols Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyether

Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Polyether Polyols Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Polyether Polyols Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Polyether Polyols Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Polyether Polyols Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyether Polyols Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Polyether Polyols Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Polyether Polyols Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Polyether Polyols Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 83: Polyether Polyols Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Polyether Polyols Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Polyether Polyols Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Polyether Polyols Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Polyether Polyols Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Polyether Polyols Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Polyether Polyols Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 102: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Polyether Polyols Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Polyether Polyols Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Polyether Polyols Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Polyether Polyols Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyether Polyols in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Polyether Polyols Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyether Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Polyether Polyols Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 120: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyether Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Polyether Polyols Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Polyether Polyols Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Spanish Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Polyether Polyols Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Spanish Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Polyether Polyols Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 132: Spanish Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Polyether Polyols Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Polyether Polyols Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Polyether Polyols Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Polyether Polyols Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 146: Polyether Polyols Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Polyether Polyols Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 152: Polyether Polyols Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 160: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Polyether Polyols Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Polyether Polyols Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 168: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Polyether Polyols Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 172: Indian Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Polyether Polyols Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Indian Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Polyether Polyols Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Indian Polyether Polyols Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Polyether Polyols Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 180: Indian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Polyether Polyols Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Polyether Polyols Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Polyether Polyols Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Polyether Polyols Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 186: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Polyether Polyols Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Polyether Polyols Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 195: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyether Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Polyether Polyols Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 200: Polyether Polyols Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Polyether Polyols Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Polyether Polyols Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Polyether Polyols Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Polyether Polyols Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Polyether Polyols Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Latin American Demand for Polyether Polyols in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Polyether Polyols Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Polyether Polyols Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 212: Polyether Polyols Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 215: Polyether Polyols Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 218: Polyether Polyols Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 220: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Polyether Polyols Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Polyether Polyols Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 226: Polyether Polyols Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Polyether Polyols Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 229: Polyether Polyols Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 231: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Polyether Polyols Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 234: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Polyether Polyols Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Polyether Polyols Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 237: Polyether Polyols Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Polyether Polyols Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 240: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Polyether Polyols Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 242: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 243: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Polyether Polyols Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Polyether Polyols Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 246: Polyether Polyols Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 248: Polyether Polyols Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 251: Polyether Polyols Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Polyether Polyols Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 255: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 257: Polyether Polyols Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 258: The Middle East Polyether Polyols Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyether

Polyols in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: Iranian Polyether Polyols Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 261: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyether

Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 263: Iranian Polyether Polyols Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 264: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyether

Polyols in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: Iranian Polyether Polyols Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 267: Polyether Polyols Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 268: Israeli Polyether Polyols Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 269: Polyether Polyols Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 270: Israeli Polyether Polyols Market Share Analysis by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961102/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001