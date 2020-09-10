Santa Clarita, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter Balanced is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Magda Chia as our new Chief Strategy Officer. A former teacher, Chia served as a founding staff member of Smarter Balanced and specializes in the relationship between cultural and linguistic diversity and assessment systems. She will rejoin Smarter Balanced on October 15, 2020.

Smarter Balanced is a public agency supported by member states that provides teachers with high-quality resources and tools to prepare students — regardless of background and ability — for successful, productive futures. Smarter Balanced’s comprehensive assessment system, aligned to state learning standards, is developed in collaboration with member states and teachers.

“As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we continue to develop innovative tools and resources that help our members better support their teachers and students," said Tony Alpert, Executive Director of Smarter Balanced. "We are excited that Magda is returning in this important new leadership role that will guide the consortium regarding how best to meet the needs of teachers and students over the next 10 years and beyond."

An immigrant from Colombia, Chia brings the lived experience of an English language learner and classroom teacher in our education system. She has spent the past four years dedicated to increasing equitable outcomes for English language learners as the Interim Executive Director for Stanford’s Understanding Language. Magda earned a Ph.D. in education, equity, and cultural diversity at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Chia will provide policy analysis and advice to the Consortium’s Executive Committee and Governing Board. She will also oversee Smarter Balanced’s strategic planning process to help ensure that Smarter Balanced deepens collaboration and strengthens partnerships to better serve the needs of teachers and their students.

“Smarter Balanced is in a unique position to support all students—and the adults who work with them,” said Chia. “Together with member states, Smarter Balanced has the experience and commitment to equity that guides innovative initiatives addressing instruction, assessment, and policy. I am thrilled to rejoin such a dedicated team of professionals whose unique expertise across the education spectrum helps to prepare students of all backgrounds and abilities for successful, productive futures.”

Chia lives in Portland, Ore., via New York City, Maryland, and Boulder, Colo.

