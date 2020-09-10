Seattle, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girls’ Voices at Home, an initiative of the national nonprofit GreaterGood.org, announces the winners for the “Back to School” Challenge and awards cash scholarships to three students. More than 170 young women in 44 countries participated in the challenge.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts predict that continued school closures may lead to increased drop-out rates, particularly among adolescent girls, that will widen the gender gap in education that already exists,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. “For this reason, Girls’ Voices needs to continue to provide training, education and scholarship opportunities to help young women earn a quality education.”

The following young women are the winners of the “Back to School” Challenge. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and the two runners up will each receive a $500 scholarship.

Grand prize winner: Debrah, 21, Philippines

Runner up: Sierra, 16, Bahamas

Runner up: Alina, 17, Belarus

You can view the gallery of submissions via: https://girlsvoicesathome.org

The “Back to School” Challenge invited high school and college students, ages 13-26, to record a selfie video while answering the question: “What does back to school look like for you?” This challenge is one of a series through the platform, each providing scholarship or prize opportunities for participants.

Girls’ Voices at Home is a public version of GreaterGood.org’s Girls’ Voices media training program, aimed at providing much needed connectivity for girls isolated at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The site provides tips and lessons to improve photography, video, and storytelling skills, while offering an outlet for self-affirming creative expression via ongoing challenges.

# # #

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To date, GreaterGood.org has provided $17.5 Million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.







GreaterGood.org press@greatergood.org