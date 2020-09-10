New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961159/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical/Electronic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Specialty Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Hygiene Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Hygiene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$534.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$666.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 306-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961159/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Tape Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Specialty Tapes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Specialty Tapes Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Electrical/Electronic (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Electrical/Electronic (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Electrical/Electronic (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hygiene (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Hygiene (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Hygiene (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Medical (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Medical (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Medical (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Paper & Printing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Paper & Printing (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Paper & Printing (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Retail & Graphics (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Retail & Graphics (End-Use Industry) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Retail & Graphics (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: White Goods (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: White Goods (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: White Goods (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Woven/non-woven (Material Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Woven/non-woven (Material Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Woven/non-woven (Material Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) (Material Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) (Material Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 33: PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) (Material Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Foam (Material Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Foam (Material Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Foam (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: PP (Polypropylene) (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: PP (Polypropylene) (Material Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: PP (Polypropylene) (Material Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 40: PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) (Material Type)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) (Material Type)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 42: PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) (Material Type)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Metal (Material Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Metal (Material Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 45: Metal (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Other Material Types (Material Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 48: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Specialty Tape Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: United States Specialty Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Specialty Tapes Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: United States Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Specialty Tapes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Specialty Tapes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Canadian Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Specialty Tapes Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Specialty Tapes Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Specialty Tapes Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 63: Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Specialty Tapes Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Specialty Tapes Market Share in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Specialty Tapes in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Specialty Tapes Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Tapes Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Specialty Tape Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Specialty Tapes Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Specialty Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Specialty Tapes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 77: Specialty Tapes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Specialty Tapes Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: European Specialty Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Specialty Tapes Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales
by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Specialty Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Specialty Tapes Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Specialty Tapes Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Specialty Tapes Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: French Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Specialty Tapes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Specialty Tapes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 90: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: German Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Specialty Tapes Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: German Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Demand for Specialty Tapes in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Specialty Tapes Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Tapes Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: United Kingdom Specialty Tapes Market in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 102: Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Specialty Tapes Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Specialty Tapes Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spanish Specialty Tapes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Specialty Tapes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 108: Spanish Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Spanish Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Specialty Tapes Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 111: Spanish Specialty Tapes Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 112: Russian Specialty Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Specialty Tapes Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 116: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Russian Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Specialty Tapes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 119: Specialty Tapes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Specialty Tapes Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Specialty Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Specialty Tapes Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 125: Specialty Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Specialty Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 130: Specialty Tapes Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 133: Specialty Tapes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Australian Specialty Tapes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 135: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Australian Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Specialty Tapes Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Australian Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 139: Indian Specialty Tapes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Specialty Tapes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 141: Indian Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Indian Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Specialty Tapes Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 144: Indian Specialty Tapes Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 145: Specialty Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: South Korean Specialty Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 147: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Specialty Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: South Korean Specialty Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Specialty Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 152: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 153: Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 155: Specialty Tapes Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Latin American Specialty Tapes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 158: Specialty Tapes Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Latin American Specialty Tapes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Latin American Demand for Specialty Tapes in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Specialty Tapes Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 162: Latin American Specialty Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Tapes Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 164: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Latin American Specialty Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 166: Argentinean Specialty Tapes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 167: Specialty Tapes Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Argentinean Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Specialty Tapes Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 170: Argentinean Specialty Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Specialty Tapes Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 172: Specialty Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 173: Brazilian Specialty Tapes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 174: Brazilian Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 175: Specialty Tapes Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Brazilian Specialty Tapes Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Brazilian Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 178: Specialty Tapes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Mexican Specialty Tapes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 180: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Mexican Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Specialty Tapes Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Mexican Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Rest of Latin America Specialty Tapes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 186: Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Specialty Tapes Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Latin America Specialty Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: The Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 191: Specialty Tapes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 192: The Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: The Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 194: Specialty Tapes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 195: The Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: The Middle East Specialty Tapes Market in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Specialty Tapes Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 198: The Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 199: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Iranian Specialty Tapes Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Specialty Tapes Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Iranian Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Specialty Tapes Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Iranian Specialty Tapes Market Share in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 205: Israeli Specialty Tapes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 206: Specialty Tapes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Israeli Specialty Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Specialty Tapes Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Israeli Specialty Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Specialty Tapes Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales
by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 211: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Tapes in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Specialty Tapes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 213: Saudi Arabian Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Tapes Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 215: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Saudi Arabian Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 217: Specialty Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: United Arab Emirates Specialty Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 219: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Specialty Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: United Arab Emirates Specialty Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 223: Specialty Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Rest of Middle East Specialty Tapes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 225: Specialty Tapes Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Rest of Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 227: Specialty Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 229: African Specialty Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Specialty Tapes Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 233: Specialty Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 234: African Specialty Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961159/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: