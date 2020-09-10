MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 August YTD - AugustBeginning

Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgAug 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP15,32513,37414.6 138,116117,93717.156,388
 40 < 100 HP5,9555,23813.7 43,78139,59310.629,540
 100+ HP1,3121,423-7.8 11,12311,478-3.17,785
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors22,59220,03512.8 193,020169,00814.293,713
4WD Farm Tractors21819114.1 1,4751,634-9.7861
Total Farm Tractors22,81020,22612.8 194,495170,64214.094,574
Self-Prop Combines5275221.0 3,1403,0323.61,400
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org