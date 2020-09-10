Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ)



Select First Half Results

Half year net Income: $57,000, excluding Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) of $712,000.

Balance Sheet Trends

Last year, OptimumBank (the “Bank”) implemented various strategies to improve its earnings which yielded significant growth. Specifically, as of June 30, 2020, loans increased by $33,609,000 from end of year 2019. Cash and securities rose by $19,277,000. This is on top of substantial growth in the 4th quarter of 2019 and despite the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

In preparation for this growth, the Bank had undertaken a significant program of increasing non-maturity deposits such as checking accounts and Money Market accounts. This reduced the need to generate higher priced time deposits (CD’s). It also allows the Bank to adjust prices to the current market which have recently fallen to near zero percent.

Income Statement

Interest income increased by $695,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense increased by $51,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to the prior period, thereby contributing an increase of $644,000 to net interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. This improving performance is the result of balance sheet changes mentioned above. The enhanced liquidity also allows the Bank to quickly respond to borrowers’ needs.

Noninterest income amounted to $106,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. This was a result of loan fees along with planned wire and ACH fees. More is planned as the Bank achieves greater penetration with new business acquired via the Small Business Administration’s Payment Protection Program.

Total noninterest expenses decreased $59,000 to $2.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $2.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Chairman Moishe Gubin commented, “Reaching core earnings in such a big way will almost guarantee perpetual profitability. Having stable profits should be accretive to our stock price.”

It should also be noted (as mentioned above) that the Bank took a non-cash charge to earnings to fund the ALLL of $712,000 in the first half. This pays for itself as the loan portfolio matures but will be regulatory non-cash drag on earnings during periods of rapid growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

