Albuquerque, NM / Tampa, FL, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirata announced today a multi-year partnership that will see its Dynamyx Digital Pathology Workflow rolled out, in a phased approach, to all pathologists associated with TriCore Reference Laboratories.

“As a laboratory that works with multiple pathology groups to serve three major health systems, several different cancer centers, and an academic medical center, we continually look for innovation and efficiency that can help us best serve our clients and their patients,” says TriCore’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Douglas Clark. “We share a core vision with Inspirata to improve patient outcomes, quality of care and cost reduction.”

TriCore will leverage Dynamyx’s fully integrated workflows with the lab’s existing APLIS. Mark Lloyd, PhD, EVP and Founder of Inspirata, emphasizes the benefits of this investment, saying, “The buy-in from TriCore Reference Laboratories’ leadership demonstrates their forward-thinking approach to workflow and data integration. A partnership with such a prominent and growth-oriented lab also proves the business relevance of Digital Pathology and, more specifically, our Dynamyx solution to the clinical reference labs space.”



About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

About TriCore Reference Laboratories

TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center.

TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. TriCore’s Rhodes Group offers laboratory software and consulting services to optimize clinical laboratory operations, including empowering population health management and targeted intervention strategies. To learn more, visit www.tricore.org.

