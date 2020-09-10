LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, continues to lead the revolution of playtime with the launch of one of the company’s fastest consumer products yet, the Ninebot Gokart PRO, powered by Segway.

The Gokart PRO brings the fast and the fun. It comes equipped with a top speed of 23 mph, a top speed that exceeds that of its predecessor, Ninebot Gokart, by nearly 64%. The new gokart can also travel up to 15.5 miles on a single charge, meaning playtime can last a long time.

The Segway-Ninebot team spent over two years on testing and the Gokart PRO went through more than 20,000 miles of racetrack testing, resulting in improved steering response and overall durability.

With a powerhouse-like battery, featuring four air-ducts and a capacity of 432 Wh, the Gokart PRO is sure to exceed new heights of performance.

Just like the Ninebot Gokart, each Ninebot Gokart PRO was powered by the motor of a Ninebot self-balancing transporter. Inside the Gokart PRO, its power unit has been upgraded to enhance its performance by delivering the higher top speed and longer range. With a top speed of 12.4 mph (20km/h) and a 23.6 mile (38km) range.

Gokart PRO is also equipped with an Immersive Engine Sounds Simulator (Bluetooth Speaker) - 4x8W high-power speakers on the Gokart PRO emulate engine sounds of single cylinder, two cylinder, V8, or V12 engines to create a more enveloping Go Karting experience. The speaker can also be used as a normal Bluetooth speaker to play the rider’s choice of music.

The front end of the Ninebot Gokart PRO features three layers of TPE impact protection to increase the safety of the riders. Additional features such as TPE sides, aerodynamic rear wing, and metal pedals help make the Gokart PRO up your go-karting game.

With the Drifting Assistant System, The Segway-Ninebot app allows you to pre-program your drifting experience depending on your own style or the site condition since the two wheel hub motors are connected separately to each rear tire. Therefore, drift assist can control two motors to provide different power outputs for each rear tire as it drifts, helping the driver adjust the drifting dynamic in any circumstance.

Get ready to experience go-karting like never before with power oversteer drifting. The rear tires lose traction when turning, resulting in a faster speed cut-corner and dynamic drift. Suitable for both beginners and professionals.

Ninebot Gokart PRO will be available to pre-order via Indiegogo at 11 a.m. EST on Sep. 15th, 2020, with exclusive, limited quantity, super early bird price of $1,499 available to those who signed up to the pre-launch page at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ninebot-gokart-pro-upped-the-game/coming_soon.

It will then become available to the mass market in the U.S. in Q4, 2020.

For further information, please find the Ninebot Gokart PRO press kit and a factsheet linked HERE.

About Segway-Ninebot.

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At Present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com or http://www.ninebot.cn/.

