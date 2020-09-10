ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acne affects up to 50 million Americans annually, including people of all skin types and complexions. For people with skin of color, acne is often accompanied by dark spots or patches called hyperpigmentation. Fortunately, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say there are plenty of things people with skin of color can do at home to help clear their acne, as well as the dark spots that linger afterwards.
“Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., and it can be particularly frustrating for people with skin of color because of the discoloration and scarring that can occur after blemishes heal,” says board-certified dermatologist Crystal Aguh, MD, FAAD. “For these reasons, it’s critical to treat acne in skin of color carefully and avoid skin care products that can exacerbate discoloration.”
To treat acne in skin of color, Dr. Aguh recommends the following tips:
“When treating acne, it’s important to be patient, as it can take at least four to eight weeks to see improvement after using a topical acne medication,” says Dr. Aguh. “If you do not see improvement or need help treating your acne or dark spots, talk to a board-certified dermatologist, who can create a treatment plan tailored for you.”
These tips are demonstrated in “How to Treat Acne in Skin of Color,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.
To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.
Contact
Media Relations, (847) 330-0230 or mediarelations@aad.org.
More Information
Acne Overview: What is Acne?
10 Tips for Clearing Acne in Skin of Color
Acne Resource Center
Skin Care for Acne-Prone Skin
Skin Cancer in People of Color
About the AAD
Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).
Editor’s note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.
To view this release in a media-rich format, go to: https://aad.new-media-release.com/2020/acne_in_skin_of_color/
American Academy of Dermatology
aadlogo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: