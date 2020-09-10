These are some of the benefits of a virtual convention.

These are some of the benefits of a virtual convention.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) announced today that its annual convention—the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining event—will be held entirely virtual in 2021 for the first time in its 89-year history.



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect travel and major gatherings, the decision to move forward with a virtual event offers a safe and innovative solution for the industry to access the opportunities provided by the traditional in-person convention in Toronto.

“We are excited to adapt the PDAC Convention by offering a fully virtual experience to participants for the first time,” says PDAC Executive Director, Lisa McDonald. “The PDAC Convention plays a vital role in keeping the global mineral exploration and mining community connected, and that is more important than ever as our members, exhibitors, sponsors, attendees and partners overcome challenges presented by the global health crisis.”

The health, safety and well-being of attendees is PDAC’s top priority, and these principles have guided decision-making every step of the way.

“PDAC made the decision to go virtual after many months of analysis and careful consideration, and we are encouraged by the prospect of reaching an even greater number of international attendees who may not be able to attend our event in person,” says Felix Lee, PDAC President.

“The PDAC Convention is renowned for its unrivalled programming, investment opportunities and networking, and we are committed to providing a first-class experience to participants—wherever they are in the world—in a new virtual setting.”

Lineup and registration details will be confirmed in coming weeks. For further information, visit the FAQ page on the PDAC Convention website .

PDAC looks forward to welcoming you to the iconic PDAC 2021 Convention.

Media contact

Kristy Kenny, Senior Communications Manager

kkenny@pdac.ca

416-807-8214

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0aee1ce-80b7-407e-b3e7-dc6a91d43c78