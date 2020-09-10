TEL AVIV, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) (“Seedo” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Mr. Zvi Or-Bach to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) effective as of September 10, 2020. He will be based out of the Company’s headquarters in Israel.

"Zvi joins Seedo with more than 40 years of experience and expertise." said David Grossman, Seedo’s CEO. "He has proven talent in generating and initiating technology innovations. His experience in intellectual property strategic planning, writing and evaluating patents is enormous and will bring value to Seedo as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board. Zvi will be assisting the Company in building the company’s patent strategy and advising on potential new technologies, strategic collaborations, and potential joint ventures."

Mr. Or-Bach stated, "I look forward working with the board and management of Seedo as we harness our unique know how and expertise in automated growing technologies for a better and sustainable future, decreasing the need of large fields and saving a lot of water."

Zvi Or-Bach bio

Or-Bach is a world recognized expert in monolithic 3D technologies with over 100 patents in the space, the chairman of the 3D of IEEE S3S Conference, and is active as an invited speaker and tutorial instructor in the US, Korea, and Japan, and the author of four Monolithic 3D related chapters in NANO-CHIPS 2030 and the chapter in Chips 2020 Vol II.

At the IEEE S3S 2017 Or-Bach published a landmark paper titled: “A 1,000x Improvement in Computer Systems by Bridging the Processor Memory Gap” that leverages innovative monolithic 3D integration while using existing transistor and fab process.

Or-Bach has extensive management experience including being CEO and in charge of R&D, sales, marketing, business development and other corporate functions for over 40 years. Or-Bach has been an active board member of technology companies for over 20 years and is currently Chairman of the Board for Zeno Semiconductors. Or-Bach has a history of innovative development in fast-turn ASICs for over 20 years. His vision led to the invention of the first Structured ASIC architecture, the first single via programmable array, and the first laser-based system for one-day Gate Array customization.

Prior to founding and running MonolithIC 3D since 2009, Or-Bach founded eASIC in 1999 and served as its CEO for six years. eASIC was funded by leading investors such as Vinod Khosla and KPCB, in three successive rounds. Under Or-Bach's leadership, eASIC won the prestigious EETimes' 2005 ACE Award for Ultimate Product of the year in the Logic and Programmable Logic category and the Innovator of the Year Award and was selected by EE Times to be part of the “Disruptors—The people, products and technologies that are changing the way we live, work and play.” eASIC was acquired by Intel.

Earlier, Or-Bach founded Chip Express in 1989 (acquired by Gigoptix) and served as the company's president and CEO for almost 10 years, bringing the company to $40M revenue and recognition for four consecutive years as a high-tech Fast 50 Company.

Zvi Or-Bach received his BSc degree (1975) cum laude in electrical engineering from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, and MSc (1979) with distinction in computer science, from the Weizmann Institute, Israel. He holds over 200 issued patents, primarily in the field of 3D integrated circuits and semi-custom chip architectures.

About Seedo

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), an agritech company, is focusing on its research, development and commercialization of agriculture technology products in the fields of exotic plants and mushrooms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to our ability to successfully execute a smooth transition of CFO functions as well as our ability to retain and recruit qualified executives; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our senior management team and organizational structure; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

