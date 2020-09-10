Next year’s conference and exhibition is scheduled for April 13-15, 2021, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.



The change in date and venue marks the first in a lineup of strategic moves for DesignCon, as the industry’s central event welcomes new, quality attendees in automotive electronics/intelligence and IoT.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon , North America’s largest chip, board, and systems event, today announced the annual conference and exhibition – historically slated for the January timeframe at the Santa Clara Convention Center – will now be held April 13-15, 2021 at the larger Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accredited San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

The change in venue provides additional space for DesignCon’s ever-growing technical conference, notably integrating engineering professionals in automotive electronics and intelligence and embedded hardware, software, and IoT from the Drive World and Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) allowing for even more professionals to learn from the experts who present each year.

“The new date and location in San Jose, California is the result of an ongoing strategy to expand and hone DesignCon’s legacy offerings,” said Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, DesignCon, organized by Informa Markets. “The larger venue will enable increased exhibiting space, added seating in the popular Chiphead Theater, and curated space for the returning Career Zone, which alone drew in more than 300 attendees in 2020, as well as afford the ability to introduce new programs for the community on a year-long basis.”

To complement DesignCon’s significant role in growing the industry via a mounting roster of qualified attendees across applications, DesignCon recently launched a brand-new “ Back-to-School ” webinar series with media partner Design News. The five-day educational opportunity is set to take place September 28 – October 2 and will feature some of the highest-rated speakers and session content from DesignCon 2020, which for the first time, is free-to-attend. Speakers include: Amphenol , ANSYS , Intel , JordanDSP.com , Marvell Semiconductor , Samtec, and Teledyne LeCroy .

Deffree continued: “The industry is undergoing the most significant disruption since the conception of Moore’s Law, as the underlying assumptions are undergoing a noteworthy market adaption. The industry needs to remain connected, not just three days a year, but on a constant basis to spur and keep up with market progression. This need for continued education is foundational to our launching the “Back-to-School” webinar series, a program we are excited to offer our community and one we’ll continue to nurture as the industry evolves.”

For more information and to register for the “Back-to-School” webinar series, thoughtfully curated by our Technical Program Committee (TPC) – an expert panel of more than 90 industry professionals – visit: DesignCon.com/WebinarSeries .

