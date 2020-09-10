New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phenolic Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961089/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Resol Resin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Novolac Resin segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Phenolic Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$962.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd

BASF SE

Chang Chun Plastics Co., Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Fenolit d.d.

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

Hexion Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Lerg SA

Mansoura For Resins & Chemical Industries Co.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Red Avenue Group Co., Ltd.

Saluc SA

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., Ltd.

Shengquan Group Co., Ltd.

SI Group, Inc.

Sprea Misr

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961089/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phenolic Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phenolic Resins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Phenolic Resins Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Resol Resin (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Resol Resin (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Resol Resin (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Novolac Resin (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Novolac Resin (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Novolac Resin (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Building & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Furniture (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Furniture (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Furniture (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Insulation (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Insulation (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Insulation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Paper Impegration (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Paper Impegration (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Paper Impegration (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Wood Adhesives (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Wood Adhesives (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Wood Adhesives (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Laminates (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 38: Laminates (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Laminates (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Molding (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Molding (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Molding (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Phenolic Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Phenolic Resins Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Phenolic Resins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Phenolic Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Phenolic Resins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Phenolic Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Phenolic Resins Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Phenolic Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Canadian Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Phenolic Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Phenolic Resins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Phenolic Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phenolic

Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Japanese Phenolic Resins Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phenolic

Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Phenolic Resins Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Phenolic Resins Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Phenolic Resins Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Phenolic Resins Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Demand for Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Phenolic Resins Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Phenolic Resins Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Phenolic Resins Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 82: European Phenolic Resins Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 83: Phenolic Resins Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Phenolic Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Phenolic Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Phenolic Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Phenolic Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Phenolic Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: Phenolic Resins Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Phenolic Resins Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Phenolic Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: French Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Phenolic Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Phenolic Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Phenolic Resins Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Phenolic Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Phenolic Resins Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Phenolic Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Phenolic Resins Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italian Phenolic Resins Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Phenolic Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Phenolic Resins Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Demand for Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Phenolic Resins Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Phenolic Resins Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Phenolic Resins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Phenolic Resins Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: United Kingdom Phenolic Resins Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Phenolic Resins Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 130: Spanish Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Phenolic Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Spanish Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Phenolic Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 135: Spanish Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Spanish Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Phenolic Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 138: Spanish Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 139: Russian Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Phenolic Resins Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Phenolic Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Phenolic Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Russian Phenolic Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Phenolic Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 147: Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 148: Rest of Europe Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Phenolic Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Phenolic Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Phenolic Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Phenolic Resins Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Phenolic Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Phenolic Resins Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Phenolic Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Phenolic Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Phenolic Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Phenolic Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 169: Phenolic Resins Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Phenolic Resins Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Phenolic Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Phenolic Resins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Phenolic Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian Phenolic Resins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 178: Indian Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Phenolic Resins Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Indian Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Phenolic Resins Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 183: Indian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Indian Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Phenolic Resins Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 186: Indian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 187: Phenolic Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Phenolic Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Phenolic Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Phenolic Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Phenolic Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean Phenolic Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phenolic Resins:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Phenolic Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Phenolic Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phenolic Resins Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 205: Latin American Phenolic Resins Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 206: Phenolic Resins Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Phenolic Resins Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Phenolic Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 209: Phenolic Resins Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Phenolic Resins Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Demand for Phenolic Resins in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Phenolic Resins Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Phenolic Resins Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Latin American Demand for Phenolic Resins in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Phenolic Resins Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American Phenolic Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 217: Argentinean Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 218: Phenolic Resins Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Argentinean Phenolic Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 221: Phenolic Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Argentinean Phenolic Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 224: Phenolic Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 225: Argentinean Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 226: Phenolic Resins Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Phenolic Resins Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Phenolic Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 232: Phenolic Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 233: Brazilian Phenolic Resins Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 234: Brazilian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 235: Phenolic Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Phenolic Resins Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 237: Mexican Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Phenolic Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Mexican Phenolic Resins Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 240: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Phenolic Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Mexican Phenolic Resins Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 243: Phenolic Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Phenolic Resins Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 245: Phenolic Resins Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rest of Latin America Phenolic Resins Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Phenolic Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 249: Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Latin America Phenolic Resins Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Phenolic Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 252: Phenolic Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 253: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 254: Phenolic Resins Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 255: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 258: Phenolic Resins Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 259: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: Phenolic Resins Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 261: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 263: Phenolic Resins Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 264: The Middle East Phenolic Resins Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 265: Iranian Market for Phenolic Resins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Phenolic Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 267: Iranian Phenolic Resins Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phenolic

Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 269: Iranian Phenolic Resins Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 270: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phenolic

Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 272: Iranian Phenolic Resins Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 273: Phenolic Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 274: Israeli Phenolic Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 275: Phenolic Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001