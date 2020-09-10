Dallas, TX, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating its most successful Labor Day in brand history with a remarkable 14.3% increase in year-over-year sales.

Despite their dining rooms around the country all operating lower mandated capacities over Labor Day weekend, the Texas-style barbecue brand saw its biggest spike in dining room sales since March. During the three-day weekend, Dickey’s dine-in check count was up 492% compared to the brand’s lowest day in March.

In addition, this year was also the brands most digitally driven Labor Day on record with digital sales accounting for 30% of total sales for the holiday and an 80% increase in digital sales over the prior year. Overall digital checks increased by 5.27% and digital net sales increased by 6.89%. Additionally, Dickey’s average digital check saw a 1.54% increase and its traditional check value increased by 4.14% month-over-month.

The nation’s largest barbecue brand’s total sales increased by 3.68% month-over-month from August to September and total catering increased by 16.71%.

“Barbecue is a summertime staple, and this holiday weekend we were thrilled to see such impressive sales around the country,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Whether it was ordered online, catered or for dine-in, we are encouraged so many people enjoyed our delicious, slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue together.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

