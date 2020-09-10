PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that Robert Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Kempton, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, will present virtually at the Singular Research Compelling Values Webcall. The Company’s presentation will begin at 10:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, September 17, 2020.



A live video webcast, presentation slides, and a video replay will be available online. The replay will remain available for 30 days. A webcast registration link and the presentation slides will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com , under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and provider of services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com .

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Listwak

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220